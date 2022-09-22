Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed NvirWorld (NVIR) on September 20, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the NVIR/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





As a layer 2, hybrid decentralized NFT platform, NvirWorld (NVIR) allows creators and collectors to find, buy, sell and trade rare NFT items in its NFT marketplace, while providing other core products such as DeFi digital asset platform and metaverse game. Its native token NVIR has been listed on LBank Exchange at 20:00 (UTC+8) on September 20, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing NvirWorld

NvirWord's vision is to build a holistic Blockchain ecosystem leading up to the mainnet powered by CBDC technology and aim to define the layer3 in blockchain, while building offline ecosystems in the traditional business environment that are closely linked to the blockchain ecosystems.

NvirWorld has 3 platforms in operation. NvirMarket which is a NFT Market place with both ETH and Solana network and will be offering Solana minting service in the Q32022. 10K NWX NFT cards issued, sold and air dropped from here will provide great benefits to its holders as a membership NFT card for NvirWorld's ecosystems.2nd platform N-Hub is a virtual synthetic asset investment platform where NVIR holders can join and do virtual investment on various synthetic assets and earn various rewards. 3rd platform is bankoNverse. bankoNverse provides global financial portal services in non-face-to-face finance and WEB3 markets and will be a representative fintech platform in the fourth industrial revolution. Currently it is operated under the name of altong but will be re-branded to bankoNverse in early July 2022. NvirWorld will introduce a game solution to expand its ecosystem and will expand the blockchain service with the target to build the own mainnet based on various CBDC patents that'll allow safe transactions with Blockchain digital currencies in 2023.

Unique characteristics and fundamental differentiation is that NvirWorld is a blockchain company that connects the leading Blockchain solutions with traditional economy services like above mentioned bankoNverse as well as offline businesses such as Art galleries as an offline showroom of the NvirMarket and Media Art centers.

NvirWorld hopes to create a healthy digital ecosystem where users can truly have their needs met and exceeded, while overcoming the technical flaws and limitations of the blockchain industry to realize mutual goals through advanced technologies.

About NVIR Token

NVIR is a utility token of the NvirWorld ecosystem. There is no service fee when users purchase NFTs from the NvirWorld marketplace with NVIR. NVIR can also be used on the decentralized platform N-Hub and NvirWorld's P2E game. Furthermore, it operates as a network governance token where token holders participate in significant voting processes.

Based on ERC-20, NVIR has a total supply of 10.7 billion (i.e. 10,700,000,000) coins, of which 15% is reserved, 5% is provided for private sale, 20% is provided for token sale, 30% goes into the reward pool, 20% goes into the ecosystem fund, 5% is allocated for the community, and the remaining 5% is allocated to the team.

The NVIR token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 20:00 (UTC+8) on September 20, 2022, investors who are interested in the NvirWorld investment can easily buy and sell NVIR token on LBank Exchange right now.

