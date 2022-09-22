

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss National Bank's monetary policy announcement is due at 3:30 am ET Thursday. The SNB is widely expected to raise its policy rate by 75 basis points to 0.50 percent from -0.25 percent.



Ahead of the decision, the franc rose against its major counterparts.



The franc was worth 151.09 against the yen, 0.9487 against the euro, 1.0839 against the pound and 0.9649 against the greenback at 3:25 am ET.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SNB-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de