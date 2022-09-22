DJ Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 21-Sep-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 306.5085

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 864655

CODE: DJEL LN

ISIN: FR0007056841

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

