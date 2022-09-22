DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMU SRI - UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMU SRI - UCITS ETF DR (C) (SRHE)
Net Asset Value(s)
22-Sep-2022

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMU SRI - UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 21/09/2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 64.3203

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3137860

CODE: SRHE

ISIN: LU2109787635
TIDM: SRHE

September 22, 2022