

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks slipped into the red on Thursday after Fed forecasts showed the U.S. central bank sees its benchmark interest rate reaching 4.4 percent by end-2022 and rising even further in 2023.



The Bank of England meets later in the day, with economists expecting a 75-bps rate hike.



Earlier today, the SNB hiked borrowing costs by 75 basis points to 0.5 percent, up from the previous level of -0.25 percent set in June.



The benchmark DAX was down 40 points, or 0.3 percent, at 12,726 after rising 0.8 percent the previous day.



Tech stocks fell, with Infineon Technologies losing 1.5 percent.



Travel-related stocks were also on the decline, with TUI giving up nearly 1 percent.







