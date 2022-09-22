Anzeige
22.09.2022
The Lujiazui Administration Bureau of China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone: Shanghai's Lujiazui signs over 30 global services providers

SHANGHAI, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 30 global professional services institutions signed contracts Tuesday to set up branches in Lujiazui, a finance zone in Shanghai, the Lujiazui Administration Bureau of China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone announced Tuesday.

Signing of Residency Agreement between Lujiazui Financial City and Representatives of Professional Service Companies

On Tuesday, about 200 representatives from the world's top accounting firms, law firms, consulting firms, and other high-end professional services providers attended a meeting on promoting Lujiazui into a global hub of investment information and services.

At the summit, professional services institutions such as DLA Piper, Mazars, and CBRE also signed strategic cooperation agreements with the bureau to promote investment.

The Lujiazui Financial City is already home to many of the world's leading law, accounting, consulting, and human resources services providers.

A development plan for global professional services providers released by the bureau on Tuesday seeks to attract more leading and intelligent professional services institutions and promote high-quality industry development, said Yuan Yefeng, deputy director of the Lujiazui Administration Bureau.

Image Attachments Links:

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=430059
Caption: Signing of Residency Agreement between Lujiazui Financial City and Representatives of Professional Service Companies

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=430072
Caption: Signing of MOU between Lujiazui Financial City and Representatives of Professional Service Companies

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1905119/1_Residency_Agreement.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1905132/2_MOU.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/shanghais-lujiazui-signs-over-30-global-services-providers-301630809.html

