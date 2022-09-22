Chilean Cobalt Corp. Announces Duncan T. Blount as Chief Executive Officer

BERWYN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2022 / Chilean Cobalt Corp. (the "Company" or "C3") is pleased to announce that Duncan T. Blount has been named the next Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of the Company and a member of the C3 Board of Directors. Mr. Blount replaces Greg Levinson, the Company's current Chairman, who has served as the Interim CEO since November 2021.

New Chief Executive Officer and Director

C3 is pleased to announce that Duncan T. Blount has been named the next CEO of the Company.

Mr. Blount has over 15 years of experience in investment management and executive leadership focused on global natural resources. Most recently, he was CEO and Director of Decklar Resources Inc. (TSX-V: DKL), an independent oil & gas exploration and production company focused on low-risk appraisal and development opportunities across Nigeria. Prior to this role, he was CEO and Director of Asian Mineral Resources Ltd., a base metals minerals exploration and development company that developed, owned, and operated a nickel-copper-cobalt project in Vietnam, the country's first producing nickel mine. Prior to these executive positions, Mr. Blount spent over a decade in investment management at firms including Redwheel (formerly RWC Partners) and Everest Capital, where he was responsible for research and investment in global natural resources sectors across emerging and frontier markets.

Mr. Blount holds an MBA from the Thunderbird School of Global Management and a BA in Language & World Trade from Samford University.

Greg Levinson to Continue as Chairman

Mr. Levinson has stepped down as Interim CEO a position he has held since November 2021. Mr. Levinson will continue in his role as Chairman of the C3 Board of Directors, a role in which he has served since the formation of C3 in December 2017.

Recent Director Appointments

In addition to the appointment of Mr. Blount to the C3 Board of Directors, the Company has made two other recent Board appointments that strengthen C3's local presence in Chile and its commitment to responsibility and sustainability.

C3 is pleased to announce that Ignacio Moreno has been named to the Board of Directors. Mr. Moreno has over 25 years of mining sector experience focused on Chile. From 2014 to 2016, he served as the Undersecretary of Mining for the Chilean government. Prior to this, Mr. Moreno was the Assistant Director of Development at the Chilean state mining company Enami. He has also served as the Director of Strategic Evaluation for state copper commission, Cochilco, and was also Executive Director at Chilean mining research center, CIMM.

C3 is also pleased to announce that Andy Sloop has been named to the Board of Directors. Mr. Sloop is a sustainability SME with 30 years of experience planning, developing, and managing leading-edge, cross-functional, and multi-stakeholder programs and processes across public, private and non-profit sectors. He currently directs Nike's global Zero Waste Program and serves on Nike's Environmental Excellence and Innovation Leadership Team. He has extensive experience in ESG, public policy, and sustainability initiatives and is ASQ Lean Six Sigma certified in Quality Management and Continuous Improvement.

About Chilean Cobalt Corp.

Chilean Cobalt Corp. is a privately-held critical materials exploration and development company focused on developing the La Cobaltera project located in Chile's historic San Juan cobalt district. C3 is mission-driven as an innovator and leader that strives to be the most responsible supplier of critical mineral resources for the development of advanced materials and cleaner energy technologies that address the most pressing environmental and development issues.

For further information:

Duncan T. Blount

Chief Executive Officer

Email: Duncan.Blount@chileancobaltcorp.com

SOURCE: Chilean Cobalt Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/717014/Chilean-Cobalt-Corp-Announces-Duncan-T-Blount-as-Chief-Executive-Officer