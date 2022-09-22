Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 22.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Achtung! TAAT® bestätigt gute Geschäftszahlen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14MJ9 ISIN: SE0006342333 Ticker-Symbol: N33 
Frankfurt
22.09.22
11:45 Uhr
15,240 Euro
-0,720
-4,51 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NP3 FASTIGHETER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NP3 FASTIGHETER AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,28015,42015:03
GlobeNewswire
22.09.2022 | 12:53
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loan issued by NP3 Fastigheter AB on STO Sustainable Bonds (379/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by NP3
Fastigheter AB with effect from 2022-09-23. Last day of trading is set to
2025-09-15. The instrument will be listed on STO Sustainable Bonds. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1091064
NP3 FASTIGHETER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.