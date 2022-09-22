Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Metacon AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (460/22)

On request of Metacon AB, company registration number 556724-1616, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from September 26, 2022. Shares Short name: META -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 342,585,803 -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0003086214 -------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 267350 -------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556724-1616 -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ------------ 60 Energy ------------ 6010 Energy ------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Aktieinvest AB. For further information, please contact Aktiveinvest AB.