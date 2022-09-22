Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 22.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Achtung! TAAT® bestätigt gute Geschäftszahlen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H43V ISIN: SE0003086214 Ticker-Symbol: M16 
Frankfurt
22.09.22
13:40 Uhr
0,112 Euro
+0,003
+2,85 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
METACON AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
METACON AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1190,13915:14
GlobeNewswire
22.09.2022 | 13:17
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Metacon AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (460/22)

On request of Metacon AB, company registration number 556724-1616, Nasdaq
Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Sweden with effect from September 26, 2022. 

Shares

Short name:           META          
--------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares to be listed: 342,585,803       
--------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:           SE0003086214      
--------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:           1            
--------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:         267350         
--------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:  556724-1616       
--------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:         First North STO/8    
--------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:        MiFID II tick size table
--------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:            SSME          
--------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:        SEK           
--------------------------------------------------------



Classification

Code Name 
------------
60  Energy
------------
6010 Energy
------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Aktieinvest AB. For further information, please contact Aktiveinvest AB.
METACON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.