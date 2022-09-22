

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Accenture plc (ACN) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $1.67 billion, or $2.60 per share. This compares with $1.42 billion, or $2.20 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.9% to $15.42 billion from $13.42 billion last year.



Accenture plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $1.67 Bln. vs. $1.42 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.60 vs. $2.20 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $15.42 Bln vs. $13.42 Bln last year.



