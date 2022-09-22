

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Palatin Technologies Inc. (PTN) revealed Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at -$12.767 million, or -$1.34 per share. This compares with -$13.934 million, or -$1.47 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 340.0% to $0.770 million from $0.175 million last year.



Palatin Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): -$12.767 Mln. vs. -$13.934 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$1.34 vs. -$1.47 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.81 -Revenue (Q4): $0.770 Mln vs. $0.175 Mln last year.



