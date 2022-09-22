Medical Plastics Market to be Worth $88.40 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global medical plastics market is anticipated to reach USD 88.40 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for existing and new medical technologies, the aging population, and the growth in medical device applications. Plastics are increasingly becoming a vital part of medical devices as they offer better biocompatibility and optical clarity, and are economical to use.





Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

Medical components application is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period in terms of revenue. The significant CAGR growth is attributed to the increasing home healthcare services and growing health expenditure.

Polyphenylsulfone dominated the product segment and accounted for more than 51.0% of the overall revenue in 2021. This high share is attributed to its properties of high chemical and heat resistance and suitable material for metal replacement in medical applications.

North America accounted for more than 33.0% of the overall revenue in 2021. It is expected to witness a growth rate of 7.8% from 2022 to 2030.

Read 173-page full market research report for more Insights, "Medical Plastics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polycarbonate, Liquid Crystal Polymer, Polyphenylsulfone, Polyethersulfone), By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Medical Plastics Market Growth & Trends

Plastics exhibit good chemical resistance, have good sterilization capability and are biocompatible. Although, on the contrary, a very selective number of polymers qualify for application in this segment as a medical-grade plastic. Multiple regulatory frameworks are now in place globally that decide which grades of plastics qualify for medical applications following research on the effect of such plastics after they come in contact with body fluids, internal and external tissue, etc.

New product development, capacity development, and acquisitions are the three major strategies adopted by the companies to capture the market share. From 2019 to 2022, new product development was observed as the prime growth strategy adopted by the major medical plastic manufacturers such as SABIC, Solvay S.A., Celanese Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, and Dow Inc. In addition, companies such as Solvay S.A., Rochling Group, Dow Inc, HMC Polymers, and Trelleborg also resorted to capacity expansion in order to increase their market share and revenue.

In November 2020, SABIC introduced new polycarbonate-based CRX copolymer resins at BIOMEDigital 2020. This new product innovation is intended to reduce the premature failure from environmental stress cracking (ESC) in medical equipment housings and devices.

The market also saw numerous acquisitions by major players. For example, Nolato AB acquired GW Plastics Inc in September 2020, Saint-Gobain Life Sciences acquired MS Techniques and Transluminal in September 2020, Tekni-Plex Healthcare acquired precision extrusion manufacturer Johnson Plastic Group in October 2021, Proxy Biomedical Ltd and Aran Biomedical were acquired by Integer holdings in April 2022.

Medical Plastics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the medical plastics market based on product, application, and region:

Medical Plastics Market - Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons & Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polycarbonate (PC)

Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP)

Polyphenylsulfone (PPSU)

Polyethersulfone (PES)

Polyethylenimine (PEI)

Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)

Others

Medical Plastics Market - Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons & Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)

Medical Device Packaging

Medical Components

Orthopedic Implant Packaging

Orthopedic Soft Goods

Wound Care

Cleanroom Supplies

BioPharm Devices

Mobility Aids

Sterilization and Infection Prevention

Tooth Implants

Denture Base Material

Other Implants

Others

Medical Plastics Market - Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons & Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



U.K.



Italy



France

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of Medical Plastics Market

Röchling SE & Co. KG

Nolato AB

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics

SABIC

Orthoplastics Ltd

Eastman Chemical Company

Celanese Corporation

Dow

Tekni-Plex

Solvay S.A.

HMC Polymers

Aran Biomedical Teoranta

Trelleborg AB

Avantor Inc

Trinseo

Evonik Industries AG

