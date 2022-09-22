COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stab SVEGNO covered bond due 2027
London, September 22
Post-stabilisation notice
September 22, 2022
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Sparebanken Vest Boligkreditt AS
EUR benchmark Covered Bond due 2027
Post-Stabilisation Notice
Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136-20) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|Sparebanken Vest Boligkreditt AS
|Guarantor (if any):
|none
|ISIN:
|XS2536376416
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|EUR 750,000,000
|Description:
|2.5% Norwegian Covered Bond (premium) backed by prime Norwegian residential mortgages due 22 September 2027
|Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
|Commerzbank
Credit Suisse
DZ Bank
Banco Santander
Swedbank
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.