COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stab SVEGNO covered bond due 2027

Post-stabilisation notice

September 22, 2022

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Sparebanken Vest Boligkreditt AS

EUR benchmark Covered Bond due 2027

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136-20) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Sparebanken Vest Boligkreditt AS Guarantor (if any): none ISIN: XS2536376416 Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 750,000,000 Description: 2.5% Norwegian Covered Bond (premium) backed by prime Norwegian residential mortgages due 22 September 2027 Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank

Credit Suisse

DZ Bank

Banco Santander

Swedbank

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

