Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2022) - Dexterra Group Inc. (TSX: DXT) ("Dexterra Group") is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Johnston as President, NRB Modular Solutions effective September 26, 2022.

Mr. Johnston joins Dexterra Group most recently from Clean Harbors Environmental Services Canada where he served as President. He also previously held several senior positions at AECOM where he established a strong reputation for driving operational excellence and profitable growth. He holds an Executive MBA from Haskayne School of Business and is a registered professional engineer.

Rob will be responsible for the operational and financial performance of our Modular Solutions business unit. He will also be focused on expanding the modular client base through product and end-market diversification. Rob will report to Mark Becker, Chief Operating Officer, and will be a member of Dexterra Group's Senior Leadership Team.

"We're very excited to have Rob join our executive team. His wealth of project and construction industry experience and business acumen supports our business objectives and growth plans," says Mark Becker, Chief Operating Officer, Dexterra Group.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group employs more than 8,500 people, delivering a range of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure across Canada.

Powered by people, Dexterra Group brings best-in-class regional expertise to every challenge and delivers innovative solutions, giving clients confidence in their day-to-day operations. Activities include a comprehensive range of facilities management services, industry leading workforce accommodation solutions, innovative modular building capabilities, and other support services for diverse clients in the public and private sectors.

