Akari Therapeutics Plc: Akari Therapeutics to Participate in the Cantor Oncology & HemOnc Conference

NEW YORK and LONDON, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akari Therapeutics, Plc (Nasdaq: AKTX), a late-stage biotechnology company developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, today announced that the company will participate in the investor-focused Cantor Oncology & HemOnc Conference on September 28, 2022. President and CEO Rachelle Jacques will take part in a conference panel, Addressing Challenges in Cell Therapy and Transplant, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time and will attend 1:1 investor meetings.



About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, plc.

Investor Contact:

Mike Moyer

LifeSci Advisors



Media Contact:

Eliza Schleifstein

Schleifstein PR

(917) 763-8106

eliza@schleifsteinpr.com