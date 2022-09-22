Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.09.2022
TAAT® bestätigt gute Geschäftszahlen!
WKN: A140KV ISIN: US00972G1085 Ticker-Symbol: CLAB 
21.09.22
17:11 Uhr
0,620 Euro
+0,015
+2,48 %
22.09.2022 | 14:05
Akari Therapeutics Plc: Akari Therapeutics to Participate in the Cantor Oncology & HemOnc Conference

NEW YORK and LONDON, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akari Therapeutics, Plc (Nasdaq: AKTX), a late-stage biotechnology company developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, today announced that the company will participate in the investor-focused Cantor Oncology & HemOnc Conference on September 28, 2022. President and CEO Rachelle Jacques will take part in a conference panel, Addressing Challenges in Cell Therapy and Transplant, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time and will attend 1:1 investor meetings.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, plc.

Investor Contact:
Mike Moyer
LifeSci Advisors

Media Contact:
Eliza Schleifstein
Schleifstein PR
(917) 763-8106
eliza@schleifsteinpr.com


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
