

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck Animal Health, a division of Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK), announced Thursday that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Vence from its founders and shareholders. Specific terms of the agreement were not disclosed.



Vence provides virtual fencing for rotational grazing and livestock management.



The acquisition is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.



Vence, a privately held company, provides enhanced technology for producers and ranchers to track, monitor and manage the movement of cattle through a high-tech platform of virtual fencing solutions.



Vence technology is currently available in the United States and parts of Australia.



Rick DeLuca, president, Merck Animal Health, said, 'Vence is a natural fit with Merck Animal Health's growing portfolio of animal intelligence products that include identification, traceability and monitoring products. This new technology will give cow-calf producers the ability to track their cattle and the ability to move them from pasture to pasture.'







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MERCK & CO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de