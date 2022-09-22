Jaguar Health, Inc.: Jaguar Health to Present at Lytham Partners Fall 2022 Investor Conference on September 28th and at Ladenburg Thalmann 2022 Healthcare Conference on September 29th

Jaguar CEO Lisa Conte Will Also Participate in an Orphan Drug Panel Presentation on September 28th During the Lytham Partners Fall 2022 Investor Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2022 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) ("Jaguar" or the "Company") today announced that on September 28, 2022 Lisa Conte, Jaguar's president, founder, and CEO, will present at the virtual Lytham Partners Fall 2022 Investor Conference in addition to participating in a panel presentation titled "Orphan Drugs: Innovative Companies Addressing Rare Diseases" at the conference. Additionally, Conte will present at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2022 Healthcare Conference on September 29, 2022.

"I was so pleased to be invited to speak at the orphan drug panel at Lytham Partners' conference," Conte said. "Jaguar believes the clinical progress related to our target orphan indications of short bowel syndrome (SBS) and congenital diarrheal diseases (CDD) could be transformational in terms of value creation and recognition for the Company in the next approximately six months. Orphan drugs accounted for 52 percent of the total 50 novel drugs approved by the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research in 2021,1 and, according to a report from Research and Markets, the global orphan drugs market is expected to reach $229.71 billion in 2026.2 The pursuit of potential rare disease indications for the novel mechanism of action of our crofelemer drug product has become a strategic focus for Jaguar and Napo Therapeutics, the rare disease-focused company Jaguar established in 2021. Jaguar is the majority shareholder of this Italy-based company, and Napo Therapeutics holds an exclusive license to crofelemer in Europe. Our rare diseases focus complements the expected completion in the first half of 2023 of enrollment in our pivotal OnTarget trial for cancer therapy-related diarrhea (CTD). We believe this Phase 3 trial for our planned lead follow-on indication for crofelemer will also provide transformative value to Jaguar."

Company Presentations:

Virtual Lytham Partners Fall 2022 Investor Conference: Jaguar's webcast presentation will be available for viewing at 9:00 A.M. Eastern on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 by clicking here . The webcast will also be archived and available for replay.

Jaguar's webcast presentation will be available for viewing at 9:00 A.M. Eastern on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 by clicking . The webcast will also be archived and available for replay. Orphan Drug Panel Presentation During Lytham Partners Fall 2022 Investor Conference: Jaguar management is also planning to participate in a panel at the conference titled "Orphan Drugs: Innovative Companies Addressing Rare Diseases." The panel, also to be conducted virtually, will be held on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. Eastern. To access the panel, please click here .

Jaguar management is also planning to participate in a panel at the conference titled "Orphan Drugs: Innovative Companies Addressing Rare Diseases." The panel, also to be conducted virtually, will be held on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. Eastern. To access the panel, please click Ladenburg Thalmann 2022 Healthcare Conference: Jaguar's presentation will take place on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 10:00-10:25 A.M. in Track 2 in the St. Germain III room at the Sofitel Hotel New York in New York City. To view the live webcast of Jaguar's presentation, click here. The webcast will also be archived and available for replay.

About Jaguar Health, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Napo Therapeutics & Jaguar Animal Health

Jaguar Health, Inc. is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, including chronic, debilitating diarrhea. Jaguar Health's wholly owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas. Our crofelemer drug product candidate is the subject of the OnTarget study, an ongoing pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for prophylaxis of diarrhea in adult cancer patients receiving targeted therapy. Jaguar Health is the majority shareholder of Napo Therapeutics S.p.A. (f/k/a Napo EU S.p.A.), an Italian corporation established by Jaguar Health in Milan, Italy in 2021 that focuses on expanding crofelemer access in Europe. Jaguar Animal Health is a tradename of Jaguar Health.

For more information about Jaguar Health, please visit https://jaguar.health. For more information about Napo Pharmaceuticals, visit www.napopharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." These include statements regarding Jaguar's expectation that on September 28, 2022 Company management will present at the Lytham Partners Fall 2022 Investor Conference and participate in an Orphan Drug Panel Presentation at the event, Jaguar's expectation that Company management will present at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2022 Healthcare Conference on September 29, 2022, the Company's belief that the clinical progress related to the Company's target orphan indications of SBS and CDD could be transformational in terms of value creation and recognition for the Company in the next approximately six months, the third-party projection that the global orphan drugs market may reach $229.71 billion in 2026, the Company's expectation that its rare diseases focus complements the expected completion in the first half of 2023 of enrollment in the Company's OnTarget trial, and the Company's belief that the Phase 3 OnTarget trial will also provide transformative value to Jaguar. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "aim," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to several risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Jaguar's control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

