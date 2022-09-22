iFOREX to Provide Clients With Live CFD Trading Insight in Real Time

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iFOREX, a leading global financial broker, has recently upgraded its popular Trading Expert channel by incorporating it on the broker's FXNet platform as well as the company's website. The move will allow registered clients to receive push notifications for each real-time update.

The iFOREX Trading Expert channel connects clients with two of the industry's top trading experts who actively open CFD trading deals on forex, shares, cryptocurrencies, indices, and more. The experts share their insight on the various stages of each deal with live commentary, allowing users to observe their individual trading strategies unfolding in real time.

"We believe proper education is essential to both novice and veteran traders, and enabling our clients to engage with two of today's most skilled traders can help them grasp key concepts such as technical and fundamental analysis more effectively. That way, they'll be able to make more informed trading decisions and continue learning along the way," said a spokesperson for Formula Investment House Ltd, operator of the iFOREX.com website.

The two featured experts include Walid Salaheldin Mohamed and Mohamed Abd El Khaleq, providing their expertise in English and Arabic, respectively. Together, both offer many years of market experience which they channel into the specifics of each trading deal including profit levels, risk management, and how to effectively monitor open trades.

For over 25 years, iFOREX has remained one of the largest and most respected firms in the Fintech industry, emerging early on as an industry leader in technological innovation and with a dedication to trust and excellence. One element that sets iFOREX aside from its competitors is the broker's commitment to education and support. Clients can choose from a huge array of resources including trading guides on a range of topics, from CFD trading basics to fundamentals of the global markets to vital trading tactics, as well as in-depth video tutorials and a risk-free $5,000 demo account. In addition, clients can take advantage of iFOREX's hallmark offering of a 1-on-1 training session with a live trading coach, designed to help traders of any level enhance their skills at their own pace.

Access to the Trading Expert channel is available to all active traders free of charge once they've registered for an account.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/iforex-to-provide-clients-with-live-cfd-trading-insight-in-real-time-301631060.html