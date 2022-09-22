

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - RLH Equity Partners announced Thursday that its portfolio company Inspirage LLC executed a definitive agreement to be acquired by Accenture (ACN). The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.



Inspirage is a provider of transformative implementation solutions for Oracle's cloud-based supply chain management software and related components of the enterprise resource planning ecosystem.



The company combines consulting and IP to help its enterprise clients manage their entire supply chain continuum from product ideation through delivery. The solutions include product lifecycle management, demand planning, product and source material procurement, factory operations, delivery logistics, post-sale support, and financials.



Inspirage serves a diverse client base of complex enterprises in the industrial manufacturing, oil & gas, high tech, consumer products, and life sciences sectors.



Srini Subramanian, CEO and co-founder of Inspirage, said, 'With patient and thoughtful assistance from RLH, we were able to grow our organization substantially while maintaining our distinctive culture, one in which our people take great pride in solving difficult supply chain challenges for our clients.'







