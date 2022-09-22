Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.09.2022
Achtung! TAAT® bestätigt gute Geschäftszahlen!
WKN: A12F05 ISIN: FI4000092523 Ticker-Symbol: C72 
Stuttgart
22.09.22
14:46 Uhr
0,085 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LOUDSPRING OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LOUDSPRING OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0640,13017:55
GlobeNewswire
22.09.2022 | 14:53
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LOUDSPRING OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION

NOTICE, SEPTEMBER 22, 2022 SHARES (Record Id 209797)



A total of 291,934 K-shares converted into A-shares will be traded together
with the old A-shares of Loudspring Oyj as of September 23, 2022 on First North
Growth Market Finland. presuming that the conversion is recorded into the Trade
Register on September 23, 2022. 


Identifiers of Loudspring Oyj's share:

Trading code: LOUD
ISIN code: FI4000092523
Orderbook id: 100780
Number of shares: 73,720,811

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
