Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LOUDSPRING OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION

NOTICE, SEPTEMBER 22, 2022 SHARES (Record Id 209797) A total of 291,934 K-shares converted into A-shares will be traded together with the old A-shares of Loudspring Oyj as of September 23, 2022 on First North Growth Market Finland. presuming that the conversion is recorded into the Trade Register on September 23, 2022. Identifiers of Loudspring Oyj's share: Trading code: LOUD ISIN code: FI4000092523 Orderbook id: 100780 Number of shares: 73,720,811 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260