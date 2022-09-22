Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd: Plasma Fractionation Market Worth $46.9 Billion by 2029- Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research

REDDING, Calif., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report, 'Plasma Fractionation Market by Product [Immunoglobulins (Intravenous, Subcutaneous), Coagulation Factors, Albumin], Application (Immunology, Hematology, Neurology), and End User (Hospital, Clinical Research Lab, Academic Institutes) - Forecast to 2029', published by Meticulous Research, the Plasma Fractionation market is projected to reach $46.9 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2029.





Blood plasma is a vital component of certain medical treatments for rare diseases and has no substitutes. As a result, its demand is rising globally. Many treatments are plasma intensive and require millions of liters of plasma annually. For instance, the treatment of hemophilia may require the yield of as many as 1,200 donations annually. In addition to the growing prevalence of blood disorders like hemophilia, the growing use of immunoglobulins in various therapeutic areas and the expansion of plasma collection centers are some factors driving the market. The number of plasma collection centers is rising, particularly in the U.S., as the country allows two plasma donations a week, unlike other countries that have banned more than one donation a week. Market players such as Grifols, S.A. (Spain) have expanded their plasma collection centers from 171 in 2016 to 344 as of 2021.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. FDA gave an emergency use authorization (EUA) for convalescent plasma therapy with high antibody levels to treat COVID-19. Thus, the demand for plasma increased amid the pandemic, positively impacting the market. Globally, Asia-Pacific has the highest number of plasma collection centers; however, the throughput is low at around 27%. Though the U.S. has fewer plasma collection centers than Europe, its throughput is high.

The plasma fractionation market is segmented by product [Immunoglobulins (IVIg, SCIg, and IMIg), Coagulation Factors, Albumin, Protease Inhibitors, and Other Products), Application (Immunology, Hematology, Neurology, Critical Care, Hematology-oncology, Rheumatology & Orthopedics, and Others), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Clinical Research Laboratories, and Academic & Research Institutes), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the regional and country-level markets.

Based on product, the plasma fractionation market is segmented into immunoglobulins, coagulation factors/concentrates, albumin, and protease inhibitors. The immunoglobulins segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing focus of the market players on expanding their plasma collection and IgG production facilities are the key factors attributing to the market growth. For instance, in February 2020, Grifols, S.A. (Spain) signed an agreement with the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF) to build a network of plasma collection centers and other facilities for the production of plasma medicines, including a plasma fractionation plant and a purification plant, in Saudi Arabia.

Based on end user, in 2022, the hospitals & clinics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the plasma fractionation market. The high demand for plasma-based products in multiple therapy areas and hospitals & clinics being the primary healthcare service contribute to the large market share of this segment. Many hospitals do not have a regular influx of people with hemophilia or other blood disorders; they still need to keep 40-60 days of plasma inventory on hand at all times.

Based on geography, in 2022, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global plasma fractionation market. The highest number of plasma collection centers in the U.S. is a key factor for the large market share of this region. Additionally, with over 450 centers, most plasma collection centers are concentrated in the U.S. and Europe. However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the product portfolio, geographic analysis, and key strategic developments adopted by leading market participants in the industry in the last 3 years (2020-2022). The Plasma Fractionation market has witnessed a number of product launches, approvals, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, expansions, and acquisitions in recent years. For instance, in April 2020, Grifols, S.A. (Spain) launched its HyperRAB (3-mL - 900-IU) for the treatment of rabies post-exposure prophylaxis.

Some of the key players operating in this market are CSL Limited (Australia), Grifols, S.A. (Spain), Octapharma AG (Switzerland), Kedrion S.p.A. (Italy), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan), China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (China), Bio Products Laboratory Limited (BPL) (U.K.), Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (India), LFB Group (France), ADMA Biologics, Inc. (U.S.), SK Plasma (South Korea), and GC Biopharma Corp. (South Korea).

