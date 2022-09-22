Anderson, South Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2022) - JZZ Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: JZZI) ("JZZ" or the "Company"), a diversified technology company, has added 15 million new records to its B2B database that forms part of its Active Lifestyle Digital Marketing division. Together with its previous acquisition of 9 million B2B records, the company now has access to a total of 24 million B2B marketplace records that include senior level management individuals, company owners, and company CEOs.

The B2B sector is viewed by marketers as a highly valuable segment for targeted marketing which according to Yahoo Finance, is a marketplace that expected to more than double to $2.5 Trillion by the year 2030.

As part of its digital business, JZZ Technologies is using LinkedIn as a model for best practices in the B2B e-mail direct marketing space. Based on published data from LinkedIn, JZZ believes it can potentially generate an average of $0.80 per email sent. LinkedIn advertises a Cost-Per-Click (CPC) model that is averaging $5.25 per click using an auction system for ad bidding.

Charles Cardona, CEO of JZZ technologies, Inc. stated, "The B2B marketplace is a valuable segment for marketers suited to our products. This additional group of 15 million records adds a depth to our overall B2B reach and strengthens the value of our database."

"We are confident that this can be a significant revenue source for our Active Lifestyle Digital marketing efforts. We are now receiving regular inquiries and requests to reach this very valuable group, including inquiries from large scale internet service companies, among others," Cardona adds.

JZZ's Active Lifestyle Digital Marketing division currently holds data sets for active seniors age 55+, medical professionals, veterans, B2B contacts and healthcare product consumers. Active Lifestyle Marketing is segmenting all of its data to provide better targeting of specific verticals such as individuals with diabetes, owners by business type, managers by sector and other selections.

About JZZ Technologies, Inc.

JZZ Technologies, Inc. is a diversified technology company engaged in digital media business which includes online media and apps (activelifestylemedia.com), content creation, and digital marketing, targeted to active adults 55+, strategic biotechnology and bioscience related to Human Life Extension and quality of life businesses that support improved quality of life for the aging population. For more information, please visit www.jzztechnologies.com.

Press Contact:

JZZ Technologies, Inc.

Charles Cardona, CEO

ccardona@jzztechnologies.com

DISCLAIMER and FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking" statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Because such statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such Forward-Looking Statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the viability of the Company's business plans, the effect of acquisitions on our profitability, the effectiveness, profitability, and the marketability of the Company's products; the Company's ability to protect its proprietary information; general economic and business conditions; and the volatility of the Company's operating results and financial condition. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections about the Company and the industry. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances or to changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, management cannot assure the public that their expectations will turn out to be correct. Investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/138011