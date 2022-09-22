Cosmos Holdings, Inc.: Cosmos Health Signs an Agreement with Virax Biolabs to Distribute Monkeypox Virus Real-Time PCR Detections Kits in Europe

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2022 / Cosmos Holdings d/b/a Cosmos Health, Inc. ("Cosmos") (NASDAQ:COSM), a global healthcare group with proprietary lines of nutraceuticals and distributor of pharmaceuticals, branded generics, OTC medications and medical devices, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Virax Biolabs (VRAX), to become the distributor of Monkeypox Virus Real-Time PCR Detection Kits. Cosmos will have exclusive distribution rights for Greece and Cyprus, with the opportunity to distribute the test kits across Europe on a non-exclusive basis.

"We are enthusiastic about the combination of Virax Biolabs' strong distribution and Cosmos' considerable knowledge of the market, in order to make these important and convenient testing tools a success" stated Greg Siokas, Chief Executive Officer of Cosmos Health. "Based on our conversations with our customers, we see a demand for fast and conducive testing methods for Monkeypox Virus. We view this agreement as a first step in a longstanding relationship with Virax"

Virax Biolabs, founded in 2013, is a UK based diagnostics company focused on the prevention, detection and diagnosis of viral diseases, with a particular interest in the field of immunology. The test is intended to aid in the rapid diagnosis of Monkeypox virus in human serum and lesion exudate specimens, providing a preliminary test result. Clinical correlation with patient history and other diagnostic information is necessary to determine patient infection status.

Virax's Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. James Foster, commented, "These real-time PCR Monkeypox tests facilitate the rapid diagnosis, treatment and containment of a very significant viral infection, so we are very excited to work with Cosmos to help provide access to it in Europe. We are working diligently to sign additional regional partnerships across the globe as approximately 104 countries have reported cases of Monkeypox."

According to the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC), 61,282 laboratory confirmed cases of Monkeypox have been reported in 104 countries as of September 16, 20221 with 97 of these nations having never reported cases of monkeypox previously. Monkeypox was declared as a global health emergency by the World Health Organization and is caused by an orthopoxvirus and can be transmitted from animals to humans or human to human. Symptoms can begin with a high fever, headaches, body aches, and fatigue. After about two days, blistering rashes and boils on the face, hands, and feet start. Patients are advised to be in isolation throughout the duration of the disease, which can last approximately three to four weeks.

