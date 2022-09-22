Prosafe SE: First option month exercised for Safe Zephyrus

BP Exploration Operating Company Limited ('bp') has exercised the first of four months of options through 21st December 2022 for the charter of the Safe Zephyrus to continue providing gangway connected operations supporting the Seagull project at the ETAP central processing facility in the UK North Sea.



The value of the one-month extension is approximately USD 3.5 million.



