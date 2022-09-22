EQS Voting Rights Announcement: HelloFresh SE

HelloFresh SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



22.09.2022 / 17:03 CET/CEST

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: HelloFresh SE Street: Prinzenstraße 89 Postal code: 10969 City: Berlin

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 15 Sep 2022

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 0.44 % 4.90 % 5.34 % 174014221 Previous notification 0.92 % 4.07 % 4.99 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) US42341P1049 0 2796 0 % 0.002 % DE000A161408 0 759687 0 % 0.44 % Total 762483 0.44 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Right To Recall Open 1167513 0.67 % Right Of Use Open 3522200 2.02 % Call Option 16.12.2022 355000 0.20 % Total 5044713 2.90 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Call Option 24.10.2024 Cash 15118 0.01 % Future 16.12.2022 Cash 763081 0.44 % Put Option 15.12.2023 Physical 162500 0.09 % Put Option 20.12.2024 Cash 497322 0.29 % Swap 15.09.2032 Cash 1904584 1.09 % Call Warrant 31.12.2030 Cash 144788 0.08 % Total 3487393 2.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % Murray Street Corporation % % % Benson Street Limited % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % GSAM Holdings LLC % % % Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % GSAM Holdings LLC % % % NNIP Holdings LLC % % % NNIP UK Holdings I Ltd % % % NNIP UK Holdings II Ltd % % % NNIP Holdings I B.V. / NNIP Holdings II B.V. % % % NN Investment Partners Holdings B.V. % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % Goldman Sachs Bank USA % % % Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % % Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % % Goldman Sachs International % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % IMD Holdings LLC % % % United Capital Financial Partners, Inc. % % % United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC % % %

Date

21 Sep 2022



