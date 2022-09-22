BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Document
PR Newswire
London, September 22
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc
(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)
SUBMISSION OF DOCUMENT: Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 30 June 2022
A copy of the Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 30 June 2022 will shortly be available for inspection at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
The Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 30 June 2022 may also be viewed at:
www.blackrock.com/uk/brla
22 September 2022
