NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended Aug. 31, 2022.

For the fourth quarter, revenues were $15.4 billion, an increase of 15% in U.S. dollars and 22.4% in local currency compared with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Diluted earnings per share were $2.60, an 18% increase from $2.20 last year. Operating margin for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 was 14.7%, an expansion of 10 basis points from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Operating cash flow was $3.8 billion and free cash flow was $3.6 billion. New bookings were $18.4 billion.

For the full fiscal year, revenues were $61.6 billion, a record increase of 22% in U.S. dollars and 26% in local currency compared with fiscal 2021. Diluted earnings per share increased 17% to $10.71 from $9.16 last year, which included gains on an investment of $0.36. Excluding these pre-tax gains, EPS increased 22% from adjusted EPS of $8.80 in fiscal 2021. Operating margin for fiscal 2022 was 15.2%, an expansion of 10 basis points. Operating cash flow for fiscal 2022 was $9.5 billion and free cash flow was a record $8.8 billion. New bookings were a record $71.7 billion.

Julie Sweet, chair and CEO, Accenture, said, "Our exceptional performance in fiscal 2022 is a testament to our ability to create enduring 360° Value for all our stakeholders: clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. The depth, breadth and relevance of our services uniquely position us to help our clients achieve resilience, agility and growth across every part of the enterprise. Records across all financial metrics - new bookings, revenues, EPS and cash flow, reflect the continued successful execution of our growth strategy. We delivered these results while proudly making progress on our sustainability goals, including advancing inclusion and diversity; exceeding 85% renewable electricity use in our offices and centers globally; and continuing to make a positive impact on the communities where we work and live. I want to thank our 721,000 incredibly talented people, whose dedication and passion make us a trusted partner to our clients as we help them embrace today's accelerated pace of change."

Financial Review

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022

Revenues for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 were $15.4 billion, compared with $13.4 billion for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, an increase of 15% in U.S. dollars and 22.4% in local currency and at the upper end of the company's guided range of $15.0 billion to $15.5 billion. The foreign-exchange impact for the quarter was approximately negative 7.5%, compared with the assumption of a negative 8% impact provided in the company's third-quarter earnings release.

Consulting revenues were $8.33 billion, an increase of 14% in U.S. dollars and 22% in local currency compared with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.

Outsourcing revenues were $7.09 billion, an increase of 16% in U.S. dollars and 23% in local currency compared with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.

Diluted EPS for the fourth quarter were $2.60, an increase of $0.40 or 18% from $2.20 for the fourth quarter last year. The $0.40 increase in EPS reflects:

a $0.36 increase from higher revenue and operating results;

a $0.02 increase from lower non-operating expense;

a $0.02 increase from a lower share count; and

a $0.01 increase from a lower effective tax rate;

partially offset by

a $0.01 decrease from higher non-controlling interests.

Gross margin (gross profit as a percentage of revenues) for the fourth quarter was 32.1%, compared with 33.3% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses for the fourth quarter were $2.68 billion, or 17.4% of revenues, compared with $2.51 billion, or 18.7% of revenues, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.

Operating income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 was $2.27 billion, or 14.7% of revenues, compared with $1.96 billion, or 14.6% of revenues, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Operating margin for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 expanded 10 basis points.

The company's effective tax rate for the fourth quarter was 24.6%, compared with 25.0% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Net income for the quarter was $1.69 billion, compared with $1.44 billion for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Operating cash flow for the fourth quarter was $3.79 billion, and property and equipment additions were $177 million. Free cash flow, defined as operating cash flow net of property and equipment additions, was $3.61 billion. For the same period of fiscal 2021, operating cash flow was $2.44 billion, property and equipment additions were $236 million, and free cash flow was $2.20 billion.

Days services outstanding, or DSOs, were 43 days at Aug. 31, 2022, compared with 38 days at Aug. 31, 2021.

Accenture's total cash balance at Aug. 31, 2022 was $7.9 billion, compared with $8.2 billion at Aug. 31, 2021.

New Bookings

New bookings for the fourth quarter were $18.4 billion, an increase of 22% in U.S. dollars and 31% in local currency from the fourth quarter last year.

Consulting new bookings were $8.4 billion, or 46% of total new bookings.

Outsourcing new bookings were $9.9 billion, or 54% of total new bookings.

Revenues by Geographic Market

Revenues by geographic market for the fourth quarter were as follows:

North America: $7.52 billion, an increase of 18% in both U.S. dollars and local currency compared with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.

Europe: $4.80 billion, an increase of 12% in U.S. dollars and 26% in local currency compared with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.

Growth Markets: $3.10 billion, an increase of 13% in U.S. dollars and 26% in local currency compared with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.

Revenues by Industry Group

Revenues by industry group for the fourth quarter were as follows:

Communications, Media & Technology: $3.08 billion, an increase of 16% in U.S. dollars and 23% in local currency compared with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.

Financial Services: $2.94 billion, an increase of 13% in U.S. dollars and 22% in local currency compared with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.

Health & Public Service: $2.89 billion, an increase of 15% in U.S. dollars and 19% in local currency compared with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.

Products: $4.48 billion, an increase of 16% in U.S. dollars and 25% in local currency compared with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.

Resources: $2.03 billion, an increase of 13% in U.S. dollars and 21% in local currency compared with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.

Full Year Fiscal 2022

Revenues for the full 2022 fiscal year were $61.6 billion, compared with $50.5 billion for fiscal 2021, an increase of 22% in U.S. dollars and 26% in local currency. Revenues for fiscal 2022 reflect a foreign-exchange impact of approximately negative 4% compared with fiscal 2021.

Consulting revenues were $34.1 billion, an increase of 25% in U.S. dollars and 29% in local currency compared with fiscal 2021.

Outsourcing revenues were $27.5 billion, an increase of 19% in U.S. dollars and 22% in local currency compared with fiscal 2021.

Diluted EPS for the full 2022 fiscal year were $10.71, an increase of 17% from $9.16 for fiscal 2021. Excluding pre-tax gains on an investment of $271 million, or $0.36 per share in fiscal 2021, diluted EPS increased 22% in fiscal 2022, from adjusted EPS of $8.80 in fiscal 2021. The $1.91 increase in EPS reflects:

a $2.08 increase from higher revenue and operating results;

a $0.06 increase from lower other non-operating expense ; and

a $0.05 increase from a lower share count;

partially offset by

a $0.15 decrease from the loss on the disposition of the company's business in Russia;

a $0.10 decrease from a higher effective tax rate; and

a $0.03 decrease from higher non-controlling interests.

Gross margin (gross profit as a percentage of revenues) for fiscal 2022 was 32.0%, compared with 32.4% for fiscal 2021. Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses for the full fiscal year were $10.33 billion, or 16.8% of revenues, compared with $8.74 billion, or 17.3% of revenues, for fiscal 2021.

Operating income for the full fiscal year was $9.37 billion, or 15.2% of revenues, compared with $7.62 billion, or 15.1% of revenues, in fiscal 2021.

Accenture's annual effective tax rate for fiscal 2022 was 24.0%, compared with 22.8% in fiscal 2021. Excluding the investment gains of $271 million and the related tax expense of $41.4 million, the effective tax rate for fiscal 2021 was 23.1%.

Net income for the full fiscal year was $6.99 billion, compared with $5.99 billion in fiscal 2021.

For the full 2022 fiscal year, operating cash flow was $9.54 billion, and property and equipment additions were $718 million. Free cash flow, defined as operating cash flow net of property and equipment additions, was $8.82 billion. For fiscal 2021, operating cash flow was $8.98 billion, property and equipment additions were $580 million, and free cash flow was $8.40 billion.

New Bookings

New bookings for the full fiscal year were $71.7 billion, an increase of 21% in U.S. dollars and 25% in local currency from fiscal 2021.

Consulting new bookings were $37.9 billion, or 53% of total new bookings.

Outsourcing new bookings were $33.9 billion, or 47% of total new bookings.

Revenues by Geographic Market

Revenues by geographic market for the full fiscal year were as follows:

North America: $29.12 billion, an increase of 23% in both U.S. dollars and local currency compared with fiscal 2021.

Europe: $20.26 billion, an increase of 21% in U.S. dollars and 29% in local currency compared with fiscal 2021.

Growth Markets: $12.21 billion, an increase of 21% in U.S. dollars and 29% in local currency compared with fiscal 2021.

Revenues by Industry Group

Revenues by industry group for the full fiscal year were as follows:

Communications, Media & Technology: $12.20 billion, an increase of 24% in U.S. dollars and 28% in local currency compared with fiscal 2021.

Financial Services: $11.81 billion, an increase of 19% in U.S. dollars and 24% in local currency compared with fiscal 2021.

Health & Public Service: $11.23 billion, an increase of 18% in U.S. dollars and 20% in local currency compared with fiscal 2021.

Products: $18.28 billion, an increase of 27% in U.S. dollars and 32% in local currency compared with fiscal 2021.

Resources: $8.08 billion, an increase of 18% in U.S. dollars and 22% in local currency compared with fiscal 2021.

Returning Cash to Shareholders

Accenture continues to return cash to shareholders through cash dividends and share repurchases. In fiscal 2022, the company returned $6.57 billion to shareholders, including $2.46 billion in cash dividends and $4.12 billion in share repurchases.

Dividend

On Aug. 15, 2022, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.97 per share was paid to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 14, 2022. These cash dividend payments totaled $614 million, bringing dividend payments for the full year to $2.46 billion, compared with $2.24 billion in fiscal 2021.

Accenture plc has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.12 per share, for shareholders of record at the close of business on Oct. 13, 2022. This dividend, which is payable on Nov. 15, 2022, represents a 15% increase over the company's previous quarterly dividend.

Share Repurchase Activity

During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, Accenture repurchased or redeemed 2.1 million shares, including 2.0 million shares repurchased in the open market, for a total of $605 million. This brought total share repurchases and redemptions for the full fiscal year to 12.2 million shares, including 9.6 million shares repurchased in the open market, for a total of $4.12 billion.

The company's Board of Directors has approved $3.0 billion in additional share repurchase authority, bringing Accenture's total outstanding authority to approximately $6.1 billion.

At Aug. 31, 2022, Accenture had approximately 632 million total shares outstanding.

Business Outlook

First Quarter Fiscal 2023

Accenture expects revenues for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 to be in the range of $15.2 billion to $15.75 billion, an increase of 10% to 14% in local currency, reflecting the company's assumption of an approximately negative 8.5% foreign-exchange impact compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

Fiscal Year 2023

Accenture's business outlook for the full 2023 fiscal year assumes that the foreign-exchange impact on its results in U.S. dollars will be approximately negative 6% compared with fiscal 2022.

For fiscal 2023, the company expects revenue growth to be in the range of 8% to 11% in local currency.

Accenture expects operating margin for the full fiscal year to be in the range of 15.3% to 15.5%, an expansion of 10 to 30 basis points from fiscal 2022.

The company expects its annual effective tax rate to be in the range of 23% to 25%.

The company expects diluted EPS to be in the range of $11.09 to $11.41, an increase of 4% to 7% over FY22 diluted EPS.

For fiscal 2023, the company expects operating cash flow to be in the range of $8.5 billion to $9.0 billion; property and equipment additions to be $800 million; and free cash flow to be in the range of $7.7 billion to $8.2 billion.

The company expects to return at least $7.1 billion in cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

360° Value Reporting

Accenture's goal is to create 360° value for our clients, people, shareholders, partners, and communities. To enhance transparency and provide a comprehensive view for all stakeholders, we have combined our financial and environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting into a digital-first experience. To access our goals, progress and performance, please visit the Accenture 360° Value Reporting Experience (www.accenture.com/reportingexperience).

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Technology and Operations services and Accenture Song — all powered by the world's largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 721,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This news release includes certain non-GAAP financial information as defined by Securities and Exchange Commission Regulation G. Pursuant to the requirements of this regulation, reconciliations of this non-GAAP financial information to Accenture's financial statements as prepared under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) are included in this press release. Financial results "in local currency" are calculated by restating current-period activity into U.S. dollars using the comparable prior-year period's foreign-currency exchange rates. Accenture's management believes providing investors with this information gives additional insights into Accenture's results of operations. While Accenture's management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures herein are useful in evaluating Accenture's operations, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Accenture provides full-year revenue guidance on a local-currency basis and not in U.S. dollars because the impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations could vary significantly from the company's stated assumptions.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "should," "likely," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates," "positioned," "outlook" and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, without limitation, risks that: Accenture's results of operations have been, and may in the future be, adversely affected by volatile, negative or uncertain economic and political conditions, including the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the related sanctions and other measures that have been and continue to be imposed in response to this conflict, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the company's clients' businesses and levels of business activity; Accenture faces legal, reputational and financial risks from any failure to protect client and/or company data from security incidents or cyberattacks; Accenture's business depends on generating and maintaining ongoing, profitable client demand for the company's services and solutions including through the adaptation and expansion of its services and solutions in response to ongoing changes in technology and offerings, and a significant reduction in such demand or an inability to respond to the evolving technological environment could materially affect the company's results of operations; if Accenture is unable to match people and skills with client demand around the world and attract and retain professionals with strong leadership skills, the company's business, the utilization rate of the company's professionals and the company's results of operations may be materially adversely affected; the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted Accenture's business and operations, and the extent to which it will continue to do so and its impact on the company's future financial results are uncertain; the markets in which Accenture operates are highly competitive, and Accenture might not be able to compete effectively; Accenture's ability to attract and retain business and employees may depend on its reputation in the marketplace; if Accenture does not successfully manage and develop its relationships with key alliance partners or fails to anticipate and establish new alliances in new technologies, the company's results of operations could be adversely affected; Accenture's profitability could materially suffer if the company is unable to obtain favorable pricing for its services and solutions, if the company is unable to remain competitive, if its cost-management strategies are unsuccessful or if it experiences delivery inefficiencies or fail to satisfy certain agreed-upon targets or specific service levels; changes in Accenture's level of taxes, as well as audits, investigations and tax proceedings, or changes in tax laws or in their interpretation or enforcement, could have a material adverse effect on the company's effective tax rate, results of operations, cash flows and financial condition; Accenture's results of operations could be materially adversely affected by fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; changes to accounting standards or in the estimates and assumptions Accenture makes in connection with the preparation of its consolidated financial statements could adversely affect its financial results; Accenture might be unable to access additional capital on favorable terms or at all and if the company raises equity capital, it may dilute its shareholders' ownership interest in the company; as a result of Accenture's geographically diverse operations and its growth strategy to continue to expand in its key markets around the world, the company is more susceptible to certain risks; if Accenture is unable to manage the organizational challenges associated with its size, the company might be unable to achieve its business objectives; Accenture might not be successful at acquiring, investing in or integrating businesses, entering into joint ventures or divesting businesses; Accenture's business could be materially adversely affected if the company incurs legal liability; Accenture's global operations expose the company to numerous and sometimes conflicting legal and regulatory requirements; Accenture's work with government clients exposes the company to additional risks inherent in the government contracting environment; if Accenture is unable to protect or enforce its intellectual property rights or if Accenture's services or solutions infringe upon the intellectual property rights of others or the company loses its ability to utilize the intellectual property of others, its business could be adversely affected; Accenture's results of operations and share price could be adversely affected if it is unable to maintain effective internal controls; Accenture may be subject to criticism and negative publicity related to its incorporation in Ireland; as well as the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed under the "Risk Factors" heading in Accenture plc's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements in this news release speak only as of the date they were made, and Accenture undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made in this news release or to conform such statements to actual results or changes in Accenture's expectations.

Accenture plc Consolidated Income Statements (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended August 31,

2022 % of

Revenues August 31,

2021 % of

Revenues August 31,

2022 % of

Revenues August 31,

2021 % of

Revenues REVENUES: Revenues $ 15,423,656 100.0 % $ 13,419,284 100.0 % $ 61,594,305 100.0 % $ 50,533,389 100.0 % OPERATING EXPENSES: Cost of services 10,477,599 67.9 % 8,953,068 66.7 % 41,892,766 68.0 % 34,169,261 67.6 % Sales and marketing 1,578,243 10.2 % 1,514,969 11.3 % 6,108,401 9.9 % 5,288,237 10.5 % General and administrative costs 1,099,625 7.1 % 992,558 7.4 % 4,225,957 6.9 % 3,454,362 6.8 % Total operating expenses 13,155,467 11,460,595 52,227,124 42,911,860 OPERATING INCOME 2,268,189 14.7 % 1,958,689 14.6 % 9,367,181 15.2 % 7,621,529 15.1 % Interest income 23,087 9,722 45,133 33,365 Interest expense (12,871 ) (12,977 ) (47,320 ) (59,492 ) Other (expense) income, net (33,444 ) (37,629 ) (72,533 ) 165,714 Loss on disposition of Russia business — — (96,294 ) — INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 2,244,961 14.6 % 1,917,805 14.3 % 9,196,167 14.9 % 7,761,116 15.4 % Income tax expense 552,576 480,382 2,207,207 1,770,571 NET INCOME 1,692,385 11.0 % 1,437,423 10.7 % 6,988,960 11.3 % 5,990,545 11.9 % Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in Accenture Canada Holdings Inc. (1,770 ) (1,538 ) (7,348 ) (6,539 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests - other (1) (25,487 ) (19,637 ) (104,443 ) (77,197 ) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO ACCENTURE PLC $ 1,665,128 10.8 % $ 1,416,248 10.6 % $ 6,877,169 11.2 % $ 5,906,809 11.7 % CALCULATION OF EARNINGS PER SHARE: Net income attributable to Accenture plc $ 1,665,128 $ 1,416,248 $ 6,877,169 $ 5,906,809 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in Accenture Canada Holdings Inc. (2) 1,770 1,538 7,348 6,539 Net income for diluted earnings per share calculation $ 1,666,898 $ 1,417,786 $ 6,884,517 $ 5,913,348 EARNINGS PER SHARE: Basic $ 2.63 $ 2.24 $ 10.87 $ 9.31 Diluted $ 2.60 $ 2.20 $ 10.71 $ 9.16 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES: Basic 632,095,422 633,546,144 632,762,710 634,745,073 Diluted 640,914,760 645,287,973 642,839,181 645,909,042 Cash dividends per share $ 0.97 $ 0.88 $ 3.88 $ 3.52

(1) Comprised primarily of noncontrolling interest attributable to the noncontrolling shareholders of Avanade, Inc. (2) Diluted earnings per share assumes the exchange of all Accenture Canada Holdings Inc. exchangeable shares for Accenture plc Class A ordinary shares on a one-for-one basis. The income effect does not take into account "Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests — other," since those shares are not redeemable or exchangeable for Accenture plc Class A ordinary shares.

Accenture plc Summary of Revenues (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) Percent Percent Increase Increase Three Months Ended U.S. Local August 31, 2022 August 31, 2021 Dollars Currency GEOGRAPHIC MARKETS North America $ 7,523,505 $ 6,388,827 18 % 18 % Europe 4,803,237 4,299,673 12 26 Growth Markets 3,096,914 2,730,784 13 26 Total Revenues $ 15,423,656 $ 13,419,284 15 % 22 % INDUSTRY GROUPS (1) Communications, Media & Technology $ 3,081,007 $ 2,645,930 16 % 23 % Financial Services 2,941,286 2,611,145 13 22 Health & Public Service 2,892,549 2,504,853 15 19 Products 4,478,375 3,854,900 16 25 Resources 2,030,439 1,802,456 13 21 Total Revenues $ 15,423,656 $ 13,419,284 15 % 22 % TYPE OF WORK Consulting $ 8,328,761 $ 7,305,307 14 % 22 % Outsourcing 7,094,895 6,113,977 16 23 Total Revenues $ 15,423,656 $ 13,419,284 15 % 22 % Percent Percent Increase Increase Year Ended U.S. Local August 31, 2022 August 31, 2021 Dollars Currency GEOGRAPHIC MARKETS North America $ 29,121,385 $ 23,701,341 23 % 23 % Europe 20,263,550 16,749,484 21 29 Growth Markets 12,209,370 10,082,564 21 29 Total Revenues $ 61,594,305 $ 50,533,389 22 % 26 % INDUSTRY GROUPS (1) Communications, Media & Technology $ 12,199,797 $ 9,801,349 24 % 28 % Financial Services 11,810,582 9,932,523 19 24 Health & Public Service 11,226,464 9,498,234 18 20 Products 18,275,419 14,438,537 27 32 Resources 8,082,043 6,862,746 18 22 Total Revenues $ 61,594,305 $ 50,533,389 22 % 26 % TYPE OF WORK Consulting $ 34,075,856 $ 27,337,699 25 % 29 % Outsourcing 27,518,449 23,195,690 19 22 Total Revenues $ 61,594,305 $ 50,533,389 22 % 26 %

(1) Effective June 1, 2022, we revised the reporting of our industry groups for the movement of Aerospace & Defense from Communications, Media & Technology to Products. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform with the current period presentation.

Accenture plc Operating Income by Geographic Market (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended August 31, 2022 August 31, 2021 Operating

Income Operating

Margin Operating

Income Operating

Margin Increase

(Decrease) North America $ 1,261,735 17 % $ 1,118,578 18 % $ 143,157 Europe 467,316 10 496,241 12 (28,925 ) Growth Markets 539,138 17 343,870 13 195,268 Total Operating Income $ 2,268,189 14.7 % $ 1,958,689 14.6 % $ 309,500 Year Ended August 31, 2022 August 31, 2021 Operating

Income Operating

Margin Operating

Income Operating

Margin Increase North America $ 4,976,890 17 % $ 3,907,883 16 % $ 1,069,007 Europe 2,437,313 12 2,236,462 13 200,851 Growth Markets 1,952,978 16 1,477,184 15 475,794 Total Operating Income $ 9,367,181 15.2 % $ 7,621,529 15.1 % $ 1,745,652

Accenture plc Reconciliation of Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share, as Reported (GAAP), to Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share, as Adjusted (Non-GAAP) (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Year Ended August 31, 2022 August 31, 2021 As Reported

(GAAP) As Reported

(GAAP) Investment

Gains (1) Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Income before income taxes $ 9,196,167 $ 7,761,116 $ (271,009 ) $ 7,490,107 Income tax expense 2,207,207 1,770,571 (41,440 ) 1,729,131 Net income $ 6,988,960 $ 5,990,545 $ (229,569 ) $ 5,760,976 Effective tax rate 24.0 % 22.8 % 23.1 % Diluted earnings per share $ 10.71 $ 9.16 $ (0.36 ) $ 8.80

(1) Represents gains related to our investment in Duck Creek Technologies.

Accenture plc Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands of U.S. dollars) August 31, 2022 August 31, 2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,889,833 $ 8,168,174 Short-term investments 3,973 4,294 Receivables and contract assets 11,776,775 9,728,212 Other current assets 1,940,290 1,765,831 Total current assets 21,610,871 19,666,511 NON-CURRENT ASSETS: Contract assets 46,844 38,334 Investments 317,972 329,526 Property and equipment, net 1,659,140 1,639,105 Lease assets 3,018,535 3,182,519 Goodwill 13,133,293 11,125,861 Other non-current assets 7,476,735 7,193,987 Total non-current assets 25,652,519 23,509,332 TOTAL ASSETS $ 47,263,390 $ 43,175,843 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current portion of long-term debt and bank borrowings $ 9,175 $ 12,080 Accounts payable 2,559,485 2,274,057 Deferred revenues 4,478,048 4,229,177 Accrued payroll and related benefits 7,611,794 6,747,853 Lease liabilities 707,598 744,164 Other accrued liabilities 2,157,396 1,701,536 Total current liabilities 17,523,496 15,708,867 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES: Long-term debt 45,893 53,473 Lease liabilities 2,563,090 2,696,917 Other non-current liabilities 4,383,823 4,619,472 Total non-current liabilities 6,992,806 7,369,862 Total Accenture plc shareholders' equity 22,106,540 19,529,454 Noncontrolling interest 640,548 567,660 Total Shareholders' Equity 22,747,088 20,097,114 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 47,263,390 $ 43,175,843

Accenture plc Consolidated Cash Flows Statements (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended August 31,

2022 August 31,

2021 August 31,

2022 August 31,

2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 1,692,385 $ 1,437,423 $ 6,988,960 $ 5,990,545 Depreciation, amortization and other 534,905 486,281 2,088,216 1,891,242 Share-based compensation expense 360,234 275,700 1,679,789 1,342,951 Change in assets and liabilities/other, net 1,202,586 237,028 (1,215,836 ) (249,590 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 3,790,110 2,436,432 9,541,129 8,975,148 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (177,051 ) (236,295 ) (717,998 ) (580,132 ) Purchases of businesses and investments, net of cash acquired (1,235,164 ) (2,626,711 ) (3,447,552 ) (4,171,123 ) Proceeds from the sale of businesses and investments, net of cash transferred 440 3,725 (107,659 ) 413,553 Other investing, net 3,183 7,965 12,580 27,936 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (1,408,592 ) (2,851,316 ) (4,260,629 ) (4,309,766 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares 149,213 126,211 1,349,064 1,065,775 Purchases of shares (605,487 ) (914,648 ) (4,116,378 ) (3,703,124 ) Cash dividends paid (613,730 ) (557,930 ) (2,457,306 ) (2,236,094 ) Other financing, net (31,408 ) (21,418 ) (86,406 ) (52,894 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (1,101,412 ) (1,367,785 ) (5,311,026 ) (4,926,337 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (93,841 ) (58,537 ) (247,815 ) 13,799 NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 1,186,265 (1,841,206 ) (278,341 ) (247,156 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of period 6,703,568 10,009,380 8,168,174 8,415,330 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of period $ 7,889,833 $ 8,168,174 $ 7,889,833 $ 8,168,174

