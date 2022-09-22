DJ SupraOracles Releases Roadmap to Mainnet While Starting 550+ Signed Web3 Project Integrations

Zug, Switzerland | September 22, 2022

Unveiling multiple technological breakthroughs, SupraOracles is excited to announce its novel cross-chain oracle infrastructure enabling highly accurate, robust data porting across a multitude of blockchains and DLTs with only 3-5 second finality. Now, with over 550+ signed integration partners, they're officially announcing the launch of their Alpha testnet as they progress towards mainnet in early 2023.

To jumpstart momentum, Supra has partnered with Dorahacks, the host of BNB Grants and BNB Global Hackathons, by sponsoring and providing its oracle service to over 4,000-5,000 developers worldwide. Developers interested in adding this new, institutional grade oracle to their Web3 toolkit are invited to apply to the Supra Network Activate Program: https://join.supraoracles.com/network-activation-program

Oracles play a key role in Web3 projects. Developers need oracles to securely connect their decentralized applications (dApps) with timely, accurate data originating from other blockchains or real-world sources. This opens up a world of use cases such as exotic derivatives backed by real-world assets, options markets, multi-lateral clearing and settlement across public blockchains and DLT networks, that otherwise are simply not feasible with incumbent oracles today.

Supra's PhD driven research team, led by the renowned Dr. Aniket Kate, has prioritized a number of novel principles in their design that brings a new gold standard to how oracles should perform. The most crucial being security of the core data, decentralization of nodes and consensus, auditability of data provenance, and cost efficient, predictable budgeting for consumers.

With these innovations, Supra has received recognition from Web3 incubators like Mastercard's Start Path program, Berkeley Blockchain Xcelerator, and Silicon Valley's Plug and Play, which recently named Supra among their top 10 up-and-coming Web3 projects.

Supra is drawing near to the launch of their incentivized testnet in Q4, with a roadmap that includes activities for developers to begin their testing:

-- 2022 Early October: Launch Data Dashboards, documentation for Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Avalanche,Aptos testnet chains

-- 2022 Late October: Supra's VRF service documentation

-- 2022 November: Node Operators Onboarding launch

-- 2022 December: Incentivized testnet live, whitepapers unveiled

-- 2023 Early Q2: Mainnet goes live

Node Operators interested in learning about Supra's block rewards and incentivization programs are invited to join the Discord community to know more: https://discord.io/supraoracles.

SupraOracles CEO, Joshua Tobkin commented, "We've built oracles that will undoubtedly exceed the typical expectations of cross-chain solutions, and we're proud to bring forth a world-class product to the industry to help blockchains do even more incredible things."

About SupraOracles

SupraOracles is supercharging oracles for a better, decentralized future. Blockchains need better, faster, accurate, and more secure off-chain data. SupraOracles provides a next-generation cross-chain oracle solution so smart contracts and blockchain apps work better.

After 5+ years of research, and thousands of hours of R&D and simulations, SupraOracles' revolutionary technical breakthrough helps solve the Oracle Dilemma while improving performance across the board. The team's academic mindset forms the bedrock of the organization and reinforces their commitment to deep research and a rigorous scientific process in everything they design and build.

