OpenSpace Named Best ConTech Company of 2022 at Real Estate Building Futureproof Festival

OpenSpace wins award at event in the Netherlands for its work in the region

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenSpace , the global leader in 360° jobsite capture and AI-powered analytics, was recently named Best ConTech Company of the Year by the Real Estate Building Futureproof (REBF) Festival in the Netherlands. OpenSpace was chosen as the winner by a jury of former award winners and the festival's Advisory Board and Council of Inspiration.





"OpenSpace is on a mission to bring our technology to new markets and continue expanding across the region," said OpenSpace's Regional Manager for EMEA Sander Lijbers. "This award is not only a great motivation for our continued efforts, but also great recognition for the benefits that our customers in the region have seen. We're honored to be awarded ConTech Company of the Year and look forward to how we can further build on this momentum."

With OpenSpace Capture , builders or site managers can fully document their project while walking the site as they normally would, with a mobile device or an off-the-shelf, consumer 360° camera attached to their hardhat. Once the video is uploaded to the cloud, OpenSpace's computer vision technology stitches images together and pins all the images to the floor plan, creating a trusted visual record of site status. Powered by the company's Vision Engine, the site image map is typically ready to view about 15 minutes after upload. With OpenSpace, project stakeholders can virtually visit a site without having to travel, saving time and money and improving collaboration.

OpenSpace is used today on projects in 86 different countries around the world, and has seen growing momentum in the EMEA region recently, with a 300% year-over-year increase in on-platform 360° imagery capture in the area. Regional customers include Geveke, Unica, and Vorm, among others. Recognition by REBF showcases how OpenSpace is quickly becoming an instrumental tool for the construction industry around the world.

To learn more about OpenSpace, visit https://www.openspace.ai/ .

About OpenSpace

Founded in 2017, OpenSpace is an AI technology company on a mission to bring new levels of transparency and efficiency to construction and real estate. With our platform, builders automatically capture a complete visual record of the construction site, providing a single source of truth that increases coordination, drives accountability, and simplifies dispute resolution. To date, our customers have used OpenSpace to capture more than ten billion square feet of imagery from active construction projects across thousands of sites in over eighty-six countries. Follow us on LinkedIn .

