Multi-regulated FX broker Eightcap has recently announced that it will organise one of the biggest online Forex & CFDs trading events of the year - Traderfest 2022. As part of its commitment to excellence in all aspects of service, the broker will partner with BK Forex, TTB and ForestParkFX in order to provide everything a trader needs to know about the financial markets.





Traderfest 2022

The company has announced that it will hold the online trading event, which goes under the name "Trading Psychology" on Saturday the 24th of September, at 6:00 AM EST, 11:00 AM BST, 8:00 PM AEST, and anyone interested in the financial markets may attend.

The main topic of this year's Traderfest will be tackling a trader's worst enemy, themselves. The industry experts, with their combined knowledge and experience, have decided to demonstrate the importance of having a solid Trading Psychology. During the event, traders will have the opportunity to meet experienced advisors, influential Forex traders, and gain access to useful industry insights, trading strategies and tools.

The host and moderator of Traderfest 2022 is Boris Schlossberg - Managing Director of FX Strategy for BK Asset Management and Co-Founder of BKForex.com. Widely known as a leading foreign exchange expert, Boris has more than 20 years of financial market experience and will be hosting this year's Traderfest. Boris has played a major role in choosing this year's topic for Traderfest, he had this to say:

"In trading, it's not your strategy, it's not your analysis, it's not even the market environment that matters. Success or failure depends on just one factor - confidence to execute your trading plan. That is why I am very happy to host Traderfest 2022 which will focus on the importance of trader psychology in helping you to become profitable in the markets. We've assembled a star-studded panel of the best coaches and traders in the world. So please be certain to attend this year's Traderfest on September 24th from 10:00-14:00 UTC."

The event will be an opportunity for traders to learn about insights and tips from proven professionals on the financial markets. The speakers for Traderfest this year will be:

Barry Ritholtz - Author of Big Picture blog. Founder of Ritholtz Wealth Management. Bloomberg columnist. Former proprietary trader.

Denise Shull - Trading coach to top hedge fund managers. Inspiration for Wendy on Showtime's "Billions". Former member, CME, trading desk head at Sharpe Capital and proprietary trader with Schonfeld Securities.

Jason Shapiro - The newest Market Wizard. Author of the Crowded Market Report. A 30-year veteran of the markets.

Anthony Crudele - The first electronic trader in the S&P pit. Host of the Futures Radio podcast. One of the youngest traders to join the CME.

Kevin Muir - Host of the Market Huddle podcast. Author of the MacroTourist newsletter. A 20-year veteran of institutional proprietary trading at RBC Capital markets.

Everyone can register for this online event and find further information on www.traderfest2022.com.

About Eightcap

Eightcap is one of the leading Forex brokers in the market, providing online Forex trading services to a wide range of clients from around the world. They offer CFDs based on forex, commodities, indices, shares, and cryptocurrencies. The well-established trading company is based in Melbourne, Australia and is regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySec) and the Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB).

Eightcap's upcoming Traderfest will offer a strong lineup of currency trading experts from around the world. The attendees will have the opportunity to learn with and from the best, with a lighthearted and friendly twist. More details for the speakers, the topics and the schedule can be found on www.traderfest2022.com!

