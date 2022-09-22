Allstar Health Brands, Inc.: AllStar Health Brands Reaches Agreement to Develop "The Sports Metaverse" and "Village Sports Mega Mall"

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2022 / AllStarHealth Brands Inc (OTC PINK:ALST) has Established a Contractor Relationship with TGI Advent Galaxy/XR-Labs (TSPG) to develop a sports Metaverse called Village Sports and Entertainment Mega Mall. As well, the relationship wishes to announce a collaboration with a Major Gaming Company that will be 1st big the advancement of the Village Sports and Entertainment Mega Mall "

Last Week, the Company drew a lot of attention at the September 15th 2nd annual Expo with over 12 major companies attending as part of the growing Advent Expo Networks.

"We are in discussion with a major gaming company to bring entertainment to the Mega Malls for the users to the Village Sports and Entertainment Mega Mall. At the next Expo there will be a Demo to show the 1st glimpse into the Sports Village Mega Mall and the gaming companies entrainment offering for major sports brand XR-LABS coupled with Advent Galaxy.

"We are very excited for all future prospects in the Sports Village Mega Mall. The interest being shown for the MetaVerse business model is explosive. At the Expo, we engaged in discussions with several groups, each a possible client moving forward" indicated Peter Wanner, CEO ALST

About AllStarHealth Brands Inc.: ALST

AllStarHealth Brands Inc a specialty HealthCare Products Company dedicated to improving health and quality of life by offering select nutritional supplements, over the counter remedies, and medicines all across the Americas and Europe. AllStar's goal is to bring additional products to the market and provide new, innovative options for better health and wellbeing, as well as grow the company through acquisitions, mergers, and joint ventures.

About XR-LABS: Founded in Miami, FL XR-LABS is a co-created community of professionals and enthusiasts. Who are passionate about building and connecting Global AR/VR/XR Networks, that aim to integrate with other emerging technology. We seek to empower and accelerate Tech Communities and content creators. To both catalyze and inspire Local and global Alliances, our long-term goal is to create Original IP Content and showcase the latest and greatest in the Global XR industry

Starting on 2022 XR Miami Metaverse will be the only Web Dapp Metaverse in the world with multi-chain adoption and NFT Marketplaces for all of Miami real world businesses and places

About ADVENT GALAXY Inc. and its main product ADVENT EXPO: Expo is going to become a central meeting place and center for important social interactions between people of different backgrounds and age groups. Underlying technology allows for merchants, consumers, and large enterprises to be replaced by a virtual EXPO in the metaverse. EXPO will cater to B2C+B2B+B2E= B2X, or simply stated B2All.

Imagine visiting Entertainment zones, meeting and interacting with your friends at a coffee shop in real the future. Conducting business in co-working spaces without leaving one's house is the future.

So get ready!!! VR/ AR ADVENT EXPO is coming soon and will become a reality, thanks to Advent Galaxy

About TGI Solar: TGI SOLAR POWER GROUP INC. is a diversified holding company. TGI's strategy is to acquire innovative and patented technologies, components, processes, designs, and methods with commercial value that will give competitive market advantage and generate shareholder value.

Safe Harbor statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1965: Those statements contained herein which are not historical are forward-looking statements, and as such are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual operating results to materially differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, certain delays that are beyond the company's control, with respect to the market.

Contact:

Pete Wanner

peterw@allstarhealthbrands.com

416-918-6987

SOURCE: Allstar Health Brands, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/717107/AllStar-Health-Brands-OTCMarkets-ALST-Reaches-Agreement-to-Develop-The-Sports-Metaverseand-Village-Sports-Mega-Mall