

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Russell Brands have recalled about 13,000 Spalding Momentous EZ Portable Basketball Goals.



According to Consumer Product Safety Commission, the welds in the arm attaching the backboard to the pole can fail and cause the backboard to fall, posing an impact injury hazard to consumers.



The company said it received 26 reports of weld failures including three backboards separating from the pole. One injury involving the backboard hitting a consumer on the shoulder/upper torso and one injury hitting a consumer on the head has been reported.



The recall involves Spalding Momentous EZ Assembly Portable Basketball Goals. The goals have a 50 inch or 54-inch acrylic clear backboard with a visible 'H-frame' providing support behind the backboard, or a 54-inch acrylic clear backboard with aluminum trim, but no H-frame. All backboard styles are attached to a black metal pole with a black metal arm.



The recalled product was sold at Academy and Scheels stores nationwide and online at Spalding.com and Amazon.com from May 2021 through April 2022 for about between $400 and $600.



The company has asked its customers to immediately stop using the portable basketball goals and contact Spalding to arrange for a technician to remove the original arm and install a new arm on the goal system.







