Freitag, 23.09.2022
Achtung! TAAT® bestätigt gute Geschäftszahlen!
23.09.2022 | 03:04
'ECCEASIA - THE EXCELLENCE OF EUROPEAN OLIVE GROWING IN ASIA:' ITS JOURNEY TO THE LAND OF THE RISING SUN CONTINUES

TOKYO, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The activities in the year II of the EcceAsia project, a program of promotion and information on the quality of European olive production, carried out with the contribution of the European Union, Unaprol - Consorzio Olivicolo Italiano and CAP - Confederação dos Agricultores de Portugal, continue unabated.

After a long-integrated communication activity, designed to increase knowledge about European Extra Virgin Olive Oil and EU quality certifications, it's time to confront Japanese consumers again.

In fact, the first cycle of 182 promotional days in restaurants took place during the summer, aimed at increasing awareness among the final consumer of the unique qualities of European Extra Virgin Olive Oil and EU quality certifications. The days involved several restaurants in Tokyo and Kanagawa from June 16 to July 3, and will see an increase of a further 77 days in October 2022.

On the other hand, the promotional days in the points of sale began on 9 September and will continue unabated until 21 October, for a total of 315 days.

The attention dedicated to sector operators is also very important. In fact, in these days they are enjoying intense training moments with qualified personnel in charge of the purpose. Exclusive online training moments will be destined to them between September and October.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ecceasia---the-excellence-of-european-olive-growing-in-asia-its-journey-to-the-land-of-the-rising-sun-continues-301631679.html

