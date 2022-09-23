

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Dutch economy expanded at the fastest pace in a year in the second quarter, as initially estimated, second estimates from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.



Gross domestic product grew 2.6 percent from the first quarter, in line with the estimate released on August 17. The economy had expanded only 0.4 percent in the first quarter.



The latest growth was the biggest since the second quarter of 2021, when gross domestic product gained 3.8 percent.



Although investment and government spending were revised up, the trade balance was revised down. On balance, overall economic growth matched the flash estimate. Household spending also made positive contribution to the growth.



On a yearly basis, economic growth was revised down to 5.1 percent from 5.3 percent. The rate also eased from 6.7 percent in the first quarter.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de