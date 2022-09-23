Igraine Plc - Interim Results for the Half-Year to 30 June 2022

THE DIRECTORS OF IGRAINE PLC CONSIDER THIS ANNOUNCEMENT TO CONTAIN INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 594/2014 OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT AND THE COUNCIL OF 16 APRIL 2014 ON MARKET ABUSE AS IT FORMS PART OF RETAINED EU LAW AS DEFINED IN THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018. BY PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, THE INFORMATION SET OUT WITHIN IT IS DEEMED NOW TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

23 September 2022

Igraine Plc

("Igraine" or "the Company")

Interim Results for the Half-Year to 30 June 2022

Igraine plc, Directors Statement,

I am pleased to present the interim results for Igraine plc (AQSE: KING) for the period ending 30 June 2022 which has represented a period that has proved productive, and exciting. The financial statements below have been approved by the Board of Directors and have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors.

The Company continues to monitor the development of its maiden investment with Excalibur under the Co-Investment Agreement. Results to date have been positive as the Excalibur team progress commercialisation discussions with the preference being that of a trade sale.

Independent of our investment in EML, the Company is acutely aware of the volatility in global financial markets and is actively engaged in commercial discussions with businesses and opportunities that have fundamentally strong offerings, but to date the opportunities have lacked viable access to traditional means of capital investment during these uncertain times.

On behalf of the Board

Steve Winfield

Executive Director

INTERIM INCOME STATEMENT (UNAUDITED)

For the period ended 30 June 2022

Igraine plc 6 mths to 6 mths to 30 June 30 June 2022 2021 £ GBP £ GBP Revenue 0 0 Cost of Sales 0 0 Gross Profit/(Loss) 0 0 Other Operating Income 0 19,824 Administrative Expenses (128,223) (152,785) Loss before Investment Activities (128,223) (132,962) (Loss) before Amortisation of Preference Shares (128,223) (132,962) Profit/(Loss) before Taxation (128,223) (132,962) Taxation Expense 0 0 Total Comprehensive Income attributable to Equity Holders of the Company (128,223) (132,962)

STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)

As at 30 June 2022

Igraine plc As at As at 30 June 30 June 2021 2022 £ GBP £ GBP Assets Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 2,089 1,048 Investments 615,113 615,113 617,202 616,161 Current assets Trade and other receivables 148,302 1,450,284 Cash and cash equivalents 765,723 88,459 914,025 1,538,742 Total assets 1,531,227 2,154,903 Equity and liabilities Equity Issued share capital 588,785 587,166 Share Premium 1,946,995 166,268 Other reserves 46,116 - Retained earnings (1,300,926) (811,673) 1,280,970 (58,240) Non current liabilities Loans and borrowings 43,788 50,000 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 206,469 2,163,143 Total liabilities 250,257 2,213,143 Total equity and liabilities 1,531,227 2,154,903

THE DIRECTORS OF THE COMPANY TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE CONTENTS OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

