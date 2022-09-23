International metals group Korea Zinc's Australian subsidiary Ark Energy has announced it will build 3 GW of renewable energy generation in north Queensland as part of plans to produce more than 1 million tonnes of green ammonia per annum for export by 2032.From pv magazine Australia A consortium including three of Korea's largest conglomerate groups has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Queensland government with a view to building one of Australia's largest renewable energy hubs near the coal-mining town of Collinsville to unlock the state's hydrogen potential and establish ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...