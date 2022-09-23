Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 23.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Achtung! TAAT® bestätigt gute Geschäftszahlen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DXQD ISIN: FI4000266804 Ticker-Symbol: R0F 
Tradegate
20.09.22
09:28 Uhr
5,580 Euro
+0,195
+3,62 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,3655,42008:37
5,3755,42008:37
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.09.2022 | 08:05
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Composition of the Shareholders' Nomination Board

Rovio Entertainment Corporation Stock Exchange Release September 23, 2022 at 9.00 a.m. EEST

Composition of the Shareholders' Nomination Board

Rovio Entertainment Corporation's Shareholders' Nomination Board consists of representatives of the four largest shareholders, however so that at least one of the members must be appointed by an institutional investor.

The following persons have been appointed to the Shareholders' Nomination Board:
• Kaj Hed, Moor Holding AB
• Matthew Wilson, Brilliant Problems Ltd
• Esko Torsti, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company
• Markus Lindqvist, Aktia Bank Plc, legal representative for funds managed by Aktia Fund Management Company Ltd.

In addition, the Nomination Board includes Kim Ignatius, Chair of the Board of Directors of Rovio Entertainment Corporation.

The now appointed Nomination Board will forward its proposals for the 2023 Annual General Meeting to the Board of Directors by 31 January 2023.

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

More information:
Rene Lindell, CFO
RovioIR@rovio.com
+358 40 4858985

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
https://investors.rovio.com/en

About Rovio:
Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global mobile-first games company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 5 billion times. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment, animations and consumer products in brand licensing. Rovio has produced The Angry Birds Movie)


ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.