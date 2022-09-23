Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Custodiy (CTY) on September 22, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CTY/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





CTY Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/138148_8ebf317814668b87_001full.jpg

As a platform for the creation of smart contracts, Custodiy (CTY) offers various services for both companies and individuals with its WebApp. Its native token CTY has been listed on LBank Exchange at 13:00 UTC on September 22, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Custodiy

Every day in the world the sale of goods and services poses problems that are still unresolved today. The existing services do not guarantee the immediate usability of the proceeds generated by these activities, as well as being highly exposed to the risk of running into multiple scams.

Custodiy was born from the need of its founders to revolutionize their reference sector and at the same time also that relating to custodial services. Its main mission is therefore to eliminate these problems, speeding up and unlocking a new economy, providing a new and innovative service, accessible to all.

The Custodiy WebApp offers various services for both companies and individuals. Users and companies will be able to interact according to simple and functional mechanics. For individuals, Custodiy will make it easy for users to send and receive money for the purchase of goods and services (with or without approval). It also supports wallet creation by contract, money transfer, and document archive (for wills, private deeds, etc.)

For the company, Custodiy will make it possible for employers to manage the payment of salaries and the disbursement of advances. And by sending and receiving money for supplies by contract, companies will be able to carry out supplies in total safety and transparency. The suppliers, on the other hand, will have the guarantee of the funds used for the payment of the goods, deposited in advance in the contract. Additionally, with 'Company treasury' payment by contract, creating, managing and keeping a store of value in the company will now be easy, cheap and fast.

To access the services offered by Custodiy, users can simply use its official WebApp, thus making the use of the platform easy and accessible to all. The services will be guaranteed and secured by special smart contracts, which will be tested in order not to present vulnerabilities.

About CTY Token

CTY is the native token of the Custodiy ecosystem, it's one of the few utility tokens in circulation with real use. All services on the Custodiy WebApp, such as opening contracts or archiving documents are paid for via CTY token.

Based on BEP-20, CTY has a total supply of 1 million (i.e. 1,000,000) tokens, of which 3% is provided for private sale, 10% is provided for presale, 5% is allocated to the team, 10% is allocated to developers, 5% will be used for marketing, 10% will be used for researching, 34% is locked, 3.5% is provided for staking, and 14% is provided for liquidity pool.

The CTY token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 13:00 UTC on September 22, 2022, investors who are interested in the Custodiy investment can easily buy and sell CTY token on LBank Exchange right now.

Learn More about CTY Token:

Official Website: https://www.custodiy.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/custodiy_international

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/dJmaqdWj2r

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Custodiy1

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/custodiyapp/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/custodiyofficial/

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.info

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

business@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/138148