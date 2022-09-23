Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, September 22
[23.09.22]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|22.09.22
|IE00BN4GXL63
|15,057,000.00
|EUR
|0
|129,555,004.72
|8.6043
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|22.09.22
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|873,809.33
|86.6874
Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|22.09.22
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|1,227,800.00
|EUR
|0
|120,317,421.20
|97.9943
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|22.09.22
|IE00BMDWWS85
|133,212.00
|USD
|0
|14,434,486.33
|108.3573
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|22.09.22
|IE00BN0T9H70
|82,829.00
|GBP
|0
|8,922,246.35
|107.7189
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|22.09.22
|IE00BKX90X67
|288,871.00
|EUR
|0
|30,531,215.51
|105.6915
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|22.09.22
|IE00BKX90W50
|52,189.00
|CHF
|0
|5,257,233.13
|100.7345
Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|22.09.22
|IE000V6NHO66
|6,158,568.00
|EUR
|0
|53,422,864.18
|8.6746
