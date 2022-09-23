The Indian solar manufacturer has unveiled the 60 5 W Bonito Max panel featuring 156 half-cells and a 10-busbar design. The new product has a power conversion efficiency of up to 21.64%.From pv magazine India Gujarat-based solar manufacturer Navitas has unveiled a half-cut monocrystalline PERC module with a 10-busbar design. The Bonito Max panel features 156 half-cells and is available in several versions with a power output ranging from 560 W to 605 W and a power conversion efficiency between 20.03% and 21.64%. Under standard test conditions, the open-circuit voltage is 52.54 to 53.97 V, and ...

