

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.00 am ET Friday, S&P Global publishes Eurozone flash PMI data. Economists forecast the index drop moderately to 48.2 in September from 48.9 in the previous month.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it rose against the pound, it dropped against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 0.9771 against the greenback, 139.05 against the yen, 0.9573 against the franc and 0.8744 against the pound as of 3:55 am ET.







