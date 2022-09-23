

LUTON (dpa-AFX) - British low-cost airline easyJet plc (ESYJY.PK, EZJ.L) said on Friday that it expects a rise in earnings from easyJet holidays business for 2022, in view of a rise in customer demand.



For the fiscal 2022, the easyJet holidays business estimates to cross 35 million pounds profit before tax serving 1.1 million customers.



For the fiscal 2023, it also aims to achieve a 30 percent growth in passenger numbers.



Johan Lundgren, CEO of easyJet, said: 'easyJet holidays was created to meet the demand from our customers for package holidays to destinations they know and love in our network. It has become the fastest growing holiday company in the UK and our unique business model is delivering with easyJet holidays well on track to achieve our £100m+ profit target in the medium term.'







