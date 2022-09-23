Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 23.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Heute Finale!? – Die endgültig die letzten Stunden vor einer massiven Veränderung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
23.09.2022 | 10:29
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Update on Nordic Index Options in the U.S. (OMXS30 Options and OMXS30 ESG Options) (232/22)

In an Exchange Notice on 16 January 2022, Nasdaq Stockholm AB (the "Exchange"
or "Nasdaq Stockholm" informed that it had joined the 1 July 2013
class-no-action relief provided by the Division of Trading and Markets of the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC) (the "Class No-Action
Relief") to all foreign options markets, and their members and representatives
to, subject to certain conditions, familiarize certain registered
broker-dealers and large financial institutions in the United States ("Eligible
Broker-Dealers/Eligible Institutions" and individually "Eligible Broker-Dealer"
or "Eligible Institution") with certain options traded on their markets
("Eligible Options", as defined below). 

This Exchange Notice is to inform Exchange Members that as of 19 September
2022, the SEC has issued an additional relief in relation to Nasdaq Stockholm,
under which, and subject to certain additional conditions as set out below,
also OMXS30 index options and OMXS30 ESG index options qualify as Eligible
Options. 

The inclusion of OMXS30 index options and OMXS30 ESG index options as Eligible
Options is subject to certain restrictions related to the index constituent
Autoliv SDR's market value and weight in the indices, the reason being that
Autoliv, Inc. is a U.S. incorporated entity. The additional relief is subject
to a 5% restriction in Autoliv SDR's percentage weight in the respective index
and a USD 25 billion restriction in Autoliv SDR's market value in the
respective index. Therefore, if at a future date any of the said indices has
exceeded any of these restrictions, all familiarization activities regarding
options on such indices must cease as they then would no longer be included as
Eligible Options. 

Link to the SEC additional relief letter:

https://www.sec.gov/divisions/marketreg/mr-noaction.shtmlmarket

The list of Eligible Options on the Nasdaq website has been updated to include
OMXS30 index options and OMXS30 ESG index options: 

https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/nordic-equity-derivatives-in-the-us

For further information and requirements on Exchange Members that wish to
engage in familiarization activities in the U.S. can be found in the Exchange
Notice from 16 January 2020: 

https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=b39687fd01a0522d309fa45b323d1b509&lang=e
n 

For contact details, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1091229
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.