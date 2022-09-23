NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Update on Nordic Index Options in the U.S. (OMXS30 Options and OMXS30 ESG Options) (232/22)

In an Exchange Notice on 16 January 2022, Nasdaq Stockholm AB (the "Exchange" or "Nasdaq Stockholm" informed that it had joined the 1 July 2013 class-no-action relief provided by the Division of Trading and Markets of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC) (the "Class No-Action Relief") to all foreign options markets, and their members and representatives to, subject to certain conditions, familiarize certain registered broker-dealers and large financial institutions in the United States ("Eligible Broker-Dealers/Eligible Institutions" and individually "Eligible Broker-Dealer" or "Eligible Institution") with certain options traded on their markets ("Eligible Options", as defined below). This Exchange Notice is to inform Exchange Members that as of 19 September 2022, the SEC has issued an additional relief in relation to Nasdaq Stockholm, under which, and subject to certain additional conditions as set out below, also OMXS30 index options and OMXS30 ESG index options qualify as Eligible Options. The inclusion of OMXS30 index options and OMXS30 ESG index options as Eligible Options is subject to certain restrictions related to the index constituent Autoliv SDR's market value and weight in the indices, the reason being that Autoliv, Inc. is a U.S. incorporated entity. The additional relief is subject to a 5% restriction in Autoliv SDR's percentage weight in the respective index and a USD 25 billion restriction in Autoliv SDR's market value in the respective index. Therefore, if at a future date any of the said indices has exceeded any of these restrictions, all familiarization activities regarding options on such indices must cease as they then would no longer be included as Eligible Options. Link to the SEC additional relief letter: https://www.sec.gov/divisions/marketreg/mr-noaction.shtmlmarket The list of Eligible Options on the Nasdaq website has been updated to include OMXS30 index options and OMXS30 ESG index options: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/nordic-equity-derivatives-in-the-us For further information and requirements on Exchange Members that wish to engage in familiarization activities in the U.S. can be found in the Exchange Notice from 16 January 2020: https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=b39687fd01a0522d309fa45b323d1b509&lang=e n For contact details, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1091229