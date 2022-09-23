Anzeige
Freitag, 23.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Heute Finale!? – Die endgültig die letzten Stunden vor einer massiven Veränderung?
Redde Northgate Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, September 23

23 September 2022

Redde Northgate plc

("Redde Northgate" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Company announces that John Pattullo, a Director of the Company, acquired 20,000 ordinary shares of £0.50 each in the Company on 21 September 2022.

Details of the full notification by the Company are set out below.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name

John Pattullo
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Non-Executive Director
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
Redde Northgate plc
b)LEI
213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary shares of £0.50 each in Redde Northgate plc
b)Identification code
GB00B41H7391
c)Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of ordinary shares of £0.50 each in Redde Northgate plc
d)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£3.18655620,000
e)Aggregated information

- Aggregated Price

- Aggregated Volume

- Total Aggregated Price

£3.186556

20,000

£63731.12
f)Date of the transaction
21 September 2022
g)Place of the transaction
Trading venue (LSE)

For further information, please contact:

Redde Northgate plc
James Kerton, Company Secretary
james.kerton@reddenorthgate.com
