Redde Northgate Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

23 September 2022

Redde Northgate plc

("Redde Northgate" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Company announces that John Pattullo, a Director of the Company, acquired 20,000 ordinary shares of £0.50 each in the Company on 21 September 2022.

Details of the full notification by the Company are set out below.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name



John Pattullo 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name

Redde Northgate plc b) LEI

213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of £0.50 each in Redde Northgate plc b) Identification code

GB00B41H7391 c) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of ordinary shares of £0.50 each in Redde Northgate plc d) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) £3.186556 20,000 e) Aggregated information



- Aggregated Price



- Aggregated Volume



- Total Aggregated Price



£3.186556



20,000



£63731.12 f) Date of the transaction

21 September 2022 g) Place of the transaction

Trading venue (LSE)

For further information, please contact: