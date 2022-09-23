Redde Northgate Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, September 23
23 September 2022
Redde Northgate plc
("Redde Northgate" or the "Company")
Director/PDMR Shareholding
The Company announces that John Pattullo, a Director of the Company, acquired 20,000 ordinary shares of £0.50 each in the Company on 21 September 2022.
Details of the full notification by the Company are set out below.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
John Pattullo
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-Executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Redde Northgate plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of £0.50 each in Redde Northgate plc
|b)
|Identification code
|GB00B41H7391
|c)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of ordinary shares of £0.50 each in Redde Northgate plc
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|e)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated Price
- Aggregated Volume
- Total Aggregated Price
£3.186556
20,000
£63731.12
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|21 September 2022
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|Trading venue (LSE)
For further information, please contact:
|Redde Northgate plc
|James Kerton, Company Secretary
james.kerton@reddenorthgate.com
REDDE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de