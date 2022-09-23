Anzeige
Freitag, 23.09.2022
Heute Finale!? – Die endgültig die letzten Stunden vor einer massiven Veränderung?
23.09.2022 | 11:29
Norsk Hydro: Primary insider Helena Nonka sells shares

Helena Nonka, Executive Vice President of Corporate Development has on September 23, 2022, sold 1528 Hydro shares at NOK 59.58 per share.

In May 2022, Helena Nonka was allocated the 1528 shares through the share-based Long-Term Incentive program (LTI) as a member of the Corporate Management Board.

Helena Nonka has decided to leave Hydro and her last day will be September 30, 2022. The proceeds from the sale shall accrue to Norsk Hydro ASA.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Investor contact:
Line Haugetraa
+47 41406376
line.haugetraa@hydro.com

Media contact:
Halvor Molland
+47 92979797
Halvor.Molland@hydro.com

Attachment

  • KRT 1500 Helena Nonka 2022 23 09 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b9259268-9864-48e4-9b26-c908b1e80a80)

