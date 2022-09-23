Anzeige
23.09.2022
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Baltic Horizon Fund observationsnoteras/ Baltic Horizon Fund receives observation status (145/22)

Den 22 september 2022 offentliggjorde Northern Horizon Capital AS ("Bolaget")
ett pressmeddelande med information om att Bolaget ansökt om avnotering av
fondandelarna i Baltic Horizon Fund från Nasdaq Stockholm. 

Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan andelarna i en alternativ
investeringsfond ges observationsstatus om emittenten ansökt om avnotering av
dessa. 

Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att andelarna
i den alternativa investeringsfonden Baltic Horizon (NHCBHFFS, ISIN-kod
EE3500110244, orderboks-ID 128283) ska ges observationsstatus. 

On September 22, 2022, Northern Horizon Capital AS (the "Company") published a
press release with information that the Company has applied for delisting of
the fund units of the Baltic Horizon Fund from Nasdaq Stockholm. 

The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that the fund units of an alternative
investment fund may be given observation status if the issuer has applied for
the units to be delisted. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the fund units of
the alternative investment fund Baltic Horizon (NHCBHFFS, ISIN code
EE3500110244, order book ID 128283) shall be given observation status. 

För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement &
Investigations, 08-405 70 50. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 


Nasdaq Stockholm AB
