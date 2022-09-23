Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Baltic Horizon Fund observationsnoteras/ Baltic Horizon Fund receives observation status (145/22)

Den 22 september 2022 offentliggjorde Northern Horizon Capital AS ("Bolaget") ett pressmeddelande med information om att Bolaget ansökt om avnotering av fondandelarna i Baltic Horizon Fund från Nasdaq Stockholm. Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan andelarna i en alternativ investeringsfond ges observationsstatus om emittenten ansökt om avnotering av dessa. Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att andelarna i den alternativa investeringsfonden Baltic Horizon (NHCBHFFS, ISIN-kod EE3500110244, orderboks-ID 128283) ska ges observationsstatus. On September 22, 2022, Northern Horizon Capital AS (the "Company") published a press release with information that the Company has applied for delisting of the fund units of the Baltic Horizon Fund from Nasdaq Stockholm. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that the fund units of an alternative investment fund may be given observation status if the issuer has applied for the units to be delisted. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the fund units of the alternative investment fund Baltic Horizon (NHCBHFFS, ISIN code EE3500110244, order book ID 128283) shall be given observation status. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement & Investigations, 08-405 70 50. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB