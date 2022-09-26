Anzeige
26.09.2022 | 05:34
CHiQ Brings +More Innovation to Influence the Home Appliance Market

CHENGDU, China, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guided by the principle of "less effort, more living", CHiQ aims to improve quality of life for its users with smart and dependable products that handle essential tasks intelligently and with ease, whereby customers can lead happier and more relaxed lives.