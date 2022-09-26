Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 26.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Massiver Durchbruch, massiver Impact zu Wochenbeginn!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0N95A ISIN: LT0000128092 Ticker-Symbol: YG4 
Frankfurt
23.09.22
08:08 Uhr
1,240 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
LINAS AGRO GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LINAS AGRO GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1901,40008:10
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.09.2022 | 07:41
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Linas Agro Group companies receive EUR 118 million to finance operations

Luminor Bank has granted short-term loans to AB Linas Agro Group and twelve subsidiaries for a total amount of EUR 118 million. The latest agreement on a EUR 7 million loan between Luminor and UAB Linas Agro Konsultacijos was signed last Friday, 23 September.

'Since the spring, we have increased the Group's total short-term financing with Luminor Bank by EUR 35.5 million. The need for working capital is growing not only in food production but also in other areas, such as trade in feed raw materials and the activities of agricultural companies. Completely changed supply markets and logistics, the growth of energy prices, and the planned expansion of activities also increase the need for working capital,' says Mažvydas Šileika, CFO of Linas Agro Group.

The bank's financing is intended for the Group's working capital. The largest loan amount of EUR 53 million was granted to AB Kauno Grudai, which is looking into new markets and expanding its product range: it has now started production of new products, such as healthy snack bars.

'Cooperation with Luminor will allow us not to limit our development against the backdrop of rising inflation and, at the same time, opportunities,' says M. Šileika.

'The global economy is going through a challenging period. Cooperation with banks will be useful for customers looking for quick and efficient solutions in sourcing raw materials, securing the supply chain, and absorbing rising energy prices. Today we will do our best to ensure that our partners create a new product tomorrow - this is what partnership and cooperation look like,' says Andrius Nacajus, Head of Luminor Bank Lithuania.

AB Linas Agro Group is the Baltics' largest agricultural and food production group, comprising 69 subsidiaries and two associates, operating in 7 countries. Their overall headcount is 5.2 thousand. The group operates along the entire food production chain from the field to the table: the company's subsidiaries produce, process and market agricultural and food products and provide goods and services to farmers.

The financial year of AB Linas Agro Group commences on 1 July. The consolidated revenue of the company for the twelve months of the financial year 2021/2022 went up 101% to EUR 1.9 billion, and net profit boosted by 459% to EUR 79 million.

For more information, contact:

Mažvydas Šileika

CFO of AB Linas Agro Group

Mob. +370 619 19 403

E-mail m.sileika@linasagro.lt (mailto:m.sileika@linasagro.lt)


LINAS AGRO GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.