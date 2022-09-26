Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 26.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Massiver Durchbruch, massiver Impact zu Wochenbeginn!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JDJ3 ISIN: GB00B0WD0R35 Ticker-Symbol: S8F 
Tradegate
26.09.22
08:32 Uhr
0,188 Euro
+0,000
+0,21 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOLGOLD PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOLGOLD PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1740,18409:36
0,1750,18209:35
ACCESSWIRE
26.09.2022 | 08:08
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SolGold PLC Announces Cascabel Site Visit Presentation

BISHOPSGATE, LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2022 / SolGold is pleased to host a site visit for analysts and institutional investors at its Cascabel project in northern Ecuador on 26 September 2022.

The site visit presentation is available on the Company's website at: https://www.solgold.com.au/investors-center/

CONTACTS

Rufus Gandhi
SolGold Plc (Company Secretary)

Tel: +61 (0) 7 3303 0660

Fawzi Hanano / Lia Abady
SolGold Plc (Investors / Communications)
investors@solgold.com.au / info@solgold.com.au

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3823 2130

Tavistock (Media)
Jos Simson / Gareth Tredway

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7920 3150

Follow us on twitter @SolGold_plc

This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: SolGold



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/717336/SolGold-PLC-Announces-Cascabel-Site-Visit-Presentation

SOLGOLD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.