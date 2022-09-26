BISHOPSGATE, LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2022 / SolGold is pleased to host a site visit for analysts and institutional investors at its Cascabel project in northern Ecuador on 26 September 2022.
The site visit presentation is available on the Company's website at: https://www.solgold.com.au/investors-center/
CONTACTS
Rufus Gandhi
Tel: +61 (0) 7 3303 0660
Fawzi Hanano / Lia Abady
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3823 2130
Tavistock (Media)
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7920 3150
Follow us on twitter @SolGold_plc
This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
SOURCE: SolGold
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/717336/SolGold-PLC-Announces-Cascabel-Site-Visit-Presentation