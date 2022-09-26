BISHOPSGATE, LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2022 / SolGold is pleased to host a site visit for analysts and institutional investors at its Cascabel project in northern Ecuador on 26 September 2022.

The site visit presentation is available on the Company's website at: https://www.solgold.com.au/investors-center/

CONTACTS

Rufus Gandhi

SolGold Plc (Company Secretary) Tel: +61 (0) 7 3303 0660

Fawzi Hanano / Lia Abady

SolGold Plc (Investors / Communications)

investors@solgold.com.au / info@solgold.com.au Tel: +44 (0) 20 3823 2130 Tavistock (Media)

Jos Simson / Gareth Tredway Tel: +44 (0) 20 7920 3150

Follow us on twitter @SolGold_plc

This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: SolGold

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/717336/SolGold-PLC-Announces-Cascabel-Site-Visit-Presentation