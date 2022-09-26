Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 26.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Massiver Durchbruch, massiver Impact zu Wochenbeginn!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YAV3 ISIN: GB00B41H7391 Ticker-Symbol: 21W 
Frankfurt
26.09.22
08:24 Uhr
3,340 Euro
-0,200
-5,65 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
REDDE NORTHGATE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REDDE NORTHGATE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,3403,40009:42
PR Newswire
26.09.2022 | 08:16
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, September 23

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

26 September 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 23 September 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 115,144
Weighted average purchase price paid: 307.5166 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 313 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 304 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 10,757,927 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 235,333,496 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 23 September 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
389312.50 08:15:5200061135177TRLO0LSE
1786312.00 08:34:2400061136111TRLO0LSE
2683312.00 08:34:2400061136112TRLO0LSE
160312.50 08:40:0200061136326TRLO0LSE
1714312.50 08:40:0200061136327TRLO0LSE
1695313.00 08:56:0900061137431TRLO0LSE
161311.50 09:02:1000061137650TRLO0LSE
1615311.50 09:02:1000061137651TRLO0LSE
1842308.00 09:44:1500061139594TRLO0LSE
1114309.50 09:58:5200061141199TRLO0LSE
649309.50 10:02:1000061141514TRLO0LSE
1258309.50 10:02:1000061141515TRLO0LSE
1205308.50 10:17:2000061142374TRLO0LSE
162308.50 10:25:3000061142750TRLO0LSE
324308.50 10:25:3000061142751TRLO0LSE
559308.50 10:33:1900061143155TRLO0LSE
1810308.50 10:33:1900061143156TRLO0LSE
600308.00 10:34:3300061143240TRLO0LSE
1128308.00 10:34:3300061143241TRLO0LSE
333306.50 10:45:4300061144116TRLO0LSE
1575306.50 10:45:4300061144117TRLO0LSE
350306.50 11:24:4400061146335TRLO0LSE
644306.50 11:24:4400061146336TRLO0LSE
302306.50 11:33:2600061147227TRLO0LSE
439306.50 11:33:3200061147243TRLO0LSE
644306.50 11:33:3200061147244TRLO0LSE
302306.50 11:33:3200061147245TRLO0LSE
35306.00 11:40:4600061147908TRLO0LSE
600306.00 11:40:4600061147909TRLO0LSE
600306.00 11:40:4600061147910TRLO0LSE
600306.00 11:40:4600061147911TRLO0LSE
33306.00 11:40:4600061147912TRLO0LSE
194306.50 11:53:5000061148580TRLO0LSE
1368306.50 11:53:5000061148581TRLO0LSE
164306.00 11:55:0000061148704TRLO0LSE
1398306.00 11:55:0000061148705TRLO0LSE
67305.00 11:58:4000061149052TRLO0LSE
600305.00 12:04:3300061149633TRLO0LSE
1278305.00 12:04:3300061149634TRLO0LSE
498305.00 12:04:3300061149635TRLO0LSE
1419305.00 12:04:3300061149636TRLO0LSE
527304.00 12:25:5700061151550TRLO0LSE
440304.00 12:25:5700061151551TRLO0LSE
343304.00 12:25:5700061151552TRLO0LSE
1822304.50 12:43:3100061152476TRLO0LSE
164306.00 12:49:0600061152746TRLO0LSE
234306.00 12:49:0600061152747TRLO0LSE
36306.00 12:49:0600061152748TRLO0LSE
35306.00 12:49:0600061152749TRLO0LSE
164306.00 12:49:1100061152751TRLO0LSE
206306.50 12:51:5500061152858TRLO0LSE
377306.50 12:51:5500061152859TRLO0LSE
571306.50 12:51:5500061152860TRLO0LSE
1200306.50 12:51:5500061152861TRLO0LSE
535306.50 12:51:5500061152862TRLO0LSE
116306.50 12:51:5500061152863TRLO0LSE
545306.50 12:56:5000061153011TRLO0LSE
490306.50 12:56:5000061153012TRLO0LSE
25306.50 13:02:1000061153219TRLO0LSE
600307.00 13:14:1800061153761TRLO0LSE
353307.00 13:14:1800061153762TRLO0LSE
769307.00 13:14:1900061153765TRLO0LSE
355306.50 13:19:0800061154031TRLO0LSE
600306.50 13:19:0800061154032TRLO0LSE
385306.50 13:19:0800061154033TRLO0LSE
276306.50 13:19:0800061154034TRLO0LSE
324306.50 13:19:0800061154035TRLO0LSE
600306.50 13:19:0800061154036TRLO0LSE
600306.50 13:19:0800061154037TRLO0LSE
230306.50 13:19:0800061154038TRLO0LSE
156306.50 13:24:0800061154294TRLO0LSE
1100306.50 13:24:0800061154295TRLO0LSE
387306.50 13:24:0800061154296TRLO0LSE
790307.00 13:44:4400061155227TRLO0LSE
871307.00 13:44:4400061155228TRLO0LSE
341307.00 13:44:4400061155229TRLO0LSE
886307.00 13:44:4400061155230TRLO0LSE
33307.00 13:44:4400061155231TRLO0LSE
636306.50 13:52:3800061155705TRLO0LSE
1603306.00 13:58:5200061155992TRLO0LSE
1696307.00 14:06:4600061156296TRLO0LSE
1220307.00 14:06:4600061156297TRLO0LSE
523307.00 14:06:4600061156298TRLO0LSE
1275 308.00 14:22:5700061157181TRLO0LSE
329308.00 14:22:5700061157182TRLO0LSE
694308.00 14:23:5800061157262TRLO0LSE
1000308.00 14:23:5800061157263TRLO0LSE
62308.00 14:24:0000061157266TRLO0LSE
1735308.00 14:25:2500061157339TRLO0LSE
1896308.00 14:25:2500061157340TRLO0LSE
1200307.50 14:25:2500061157341TRLO0LSE
600307.50 14:25:2500061157342TRLO0LSE
180307.50 14:25:2500061157343TRLO0LSE
1193306.50 14:33:0200061157928TRLO0LSE
386306.50 14:33:0200061157929TRLO0LSE
438306.50 14:41:2500061158454TRLO0LSE
600306.50 14:41:2500061158455TRLO0LSE
600306.50 14:41:2500061158456TRLO0LSE
278306.50 14:41:2500061158457TRLO0LSE
533307.00 14:50:3700061158998TRLO0LSE
92307.00 14:52:4700061159168TRLO0LSE
1164307.00 14:52:4700061159169TRLO0LSE
901307.00 14:52:4700061159170TRLO0LSE
644307.00 14:52:4700061159171TRLO0LSE
760307.00 14:54:4700061159327TRLO0LSE
282307.00 14:54:4700061159328TRLO0LSE
1147306.50 14:57:0200061159457TRLO0LSE
600306.50 14:57:0200061159458TRLO0LSE
141306.50 14:57:0200061159459TRLO0LSE
1888307.50 15:12:0600061160662TRLO0LSE
1031307.50 15:12:0600061160663TRLO0LSE
1658308.00 15:15:1400061160864TRLO0LSE
1620308.00 15:15:1400061160865TRLO0LSE
570308.00 15:15:1400061160866TRLO0LSE
1207308.00 15:15:1400061160867TRLO0LSE
644308.00 15:15:1400061160868TRLO0LSE
562308.00 15:15:1400061160869TRLO0LSE
1593307.50 15:16:3300061160929TRLO0LSE
521307.00 15:22:0900061161281TRLO0LSE
1117307.00 15:22:0900061161282TRLO0LSE
100307.00 15:25:5700061161547TRLO0LSE
73307.00 15:25:5700061161548TRLO0LSE
1500307.50 15:30:1700061161958TRLO0LSE
254307.50 15:30:1900061161960TRLO0LSE
519307.50 15:34:0200061162294TRLO0LSE
1262307.50 15:34:0200061162295TRLO0LSE
280307.50 15:34:4700061162389TRLO0LSE
57307.50 15:34:4700061162390TRLO0LSE
2432307.50 15:34:4700061162391TRLO0LSE
1693306.50 15:37:0500061162562TRLO0LSE
1468307.00 15:46:1800061162996TRLO0LSE
103307.00 15:46:1800061162997TRLO0LSE
1712307.00 15:53:1500061163483TRLO0LSE
779307.00 15:53:1500061163484TRLO0LSE
1034307.00 15:53:1500061163485TRLO0LSE
89307.00 15:53:2200061163489TRLO0LSE
370307.00 15:53:2200061163490TRLO0LSE
72307.00 15:53:2200061163491TRLO0LSE
91307.00 15:53:2200061163492TRLO0LSE
346307.00 16:00:0200061164099TRLO0LSE
407307.00 16:00:0200061164100TRLO0LSE
600307.00 16:00:0200061164101TRLO0LSE
285307.00 16:00:0200061164102TRLO0LSE
637307.00 16:00:0200061164103TRLO0LSE
1307.00 16:00:0200061164104TRLO0LSE
683307.00 16:02:4600061164405TRLO0LSE
310307.00 16:02:4600061164406TRLO0LSE
1490307.00 16:02:4600061164407TRLO0LSE
403307.00 16:02:4600061164408TRLO0LSE
431307.00 16:02:4600061164409TRLO0LSE
1709307.50 16:07:5300061165025TRLO0LSE
2307.50 16:07:5300061165026TRLO0LSE
164307.50 16:07:5300061165027TRLO0LSE
278307.50 16:08:1500061165071TRLO0LSE
600307.50 16:08:1500061165072TRLO0LSE
796307.50 16:08:1500061165073TRLO0LSE
898307.50 16:08:1500061165077TRLO0LSE
728307.50 16:08:1500061165079TRLO0LSE
62307.00 16:14:4500061165697TRLO0LSE
303307.00 16:15:3800061165801TRLO0LSE
303307.00 16:15:4000061165804TRLO0LSE
358307.00 16:15:4300061165809TRLO0LSE
830307.50 16:18:4300061166134TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

REDDE NORTHGATE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.